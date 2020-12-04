Prep boys
VARNUM 81, OKTAHA 53 — No other stats were provided as the Tigers fall to 1-1 on the season..
ARKOMA 59, PORUM 35 — The Panthers opened their season with a loss at home. Mikey Wright led Porum with 15 points and Rowdy Harris had nine.
WEWOKA 81, WARNER 29 — The Eagles trailed by five after the first period but were outscored 50-11 in the second and third quarters to drop their season opener. London Swallow led Warner seven points
Prep girls
VARNUM 63, OKTAHA 58 — The Lady Tigers dropped their second game to start the season. Rylee Walters had 15 points for Oktaha while Ava Scott had 14 points and Karley Fewel had 12 points.
PORUM 51, ARKOMA 29 — The Lady Pirates led 22-19 at halftime but took over in the second half after getting a stiff lecture from coach Bobbie Wheat to open the season with a win. Mallory Barrett was the leading scorer for Porum with 18 points and Emory Arnold just missed double figures with nine points.
WARNER 57, WEWOKA 46 — The Lady Eagles soared out to a 38-26 advantage at halftime and never looked back. Jaylee Kindred led the way for Warner (1-0) with 22 points while Harlie Chesser poured in 13 points and Jensyn Foreman finished with 11 points.
College men
TEXAS A&M-TEXARKANA 89, BACONE 66 — The Warriors trailed by 19 at the break and could never regain the momentum. Jacoby Durant led Bacone (1-9) with 18 points, Pernelle Morsette had 13, La’Corian Ballard had 12 and Dean Austin had 11 points.
College women
BACONE 81, TEXAS A&M-TEXARKANA 77 — Alize Ruiz had a game-high 23 points to lead the Lady Warriors as Bacone evened its record at 4-4 on the season. Elisa Gonzalez had 19 points, Laila Flores finished with 11 points and Sunzie Harrison ended the game with 10 points
— Staff
