College men
BACONE AT TEXAS A&M-TEXARKANA —ppd. COVID-19.
College women
BACONE 86, TEXAS A&M-TEXARKANA 74 — The Warriors jumped out to a 16-point lead at halftime and never looked back. Raelynn Woods led Bacone (5-5) with 19 points , Illeana Frenchman finished with 17 points, Elisa Gonzalez had 16 points, Alize Ruiz ended the game with 15 points and Sunzie Harrison had 11 points.
Prep boys
J.T. DIXON HASKELL TOURNAMENT
OKAY 29, KEYS 23 (JV) — After a knotted up score at the half, 17-17, Okay (2-0) managed to pull away as Duckee Swimmer and Aaron Perkins led the way for the Mustangs with both scoring eight points. Okay will take on Berryhill today at 2:30 p.m.
CHECOTAH 48, HASKELL 47 — Haskell (0-2) had a 39-34 lead after three, but Checotah (1-1) managed to outscore the Haymakers 14-8 in the fourth. Leading scorers for the Wildcats were Montanna Warrior with 15 and Conner Collins with 13. Haskell leaders were J.T. Dixon with 24 and D. Lang with 17.
INOLA TOURNAMENT
FORT GIBSON 83, INOLA 58 — It was all Tigers from the start as Grant Edwards led the way with 16 points. Jaxon Blunt had 15, Paul Williams had 14, Ethan Briggs had a total of 13 with nine coming in the fourth, and Caden Dennis had 11. Fort Gibson will next take on Union at 7 p.m.
OTHER GAMES
WEBBERS FALLS 55, MIDWAY 45 — Camden Chappell had a huge game as he scored 34 to help Webbers Falls (1-2) pass Midway for the win.
Prep girls
J.T. DIXON HASKELL TOURNAMENT
WAGONER 51, CHECOTAH 46 — Wagoner’s Cambri Pawpa scored 19 to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Checotah’s Emma Walker helped to keep the game in reach with a high of 29. Wagoner (1-1) led 28-21 at the half but Walker’s 13 points in the fourth was not enough for Checotah (0-2) to overcome the Bulldogs’ advantage.
PORUM INVITATIONAL
PORUM VS. HULBERT — Cancelled due to COVID-19.
OTHER GAMES
WEBBERS FALLS 68, MIDWAY 30 — Webbers Falls (3-0) led from the start with top scorers Samantha Shanks with 17, Morgan Carter with 14, and Lexi Raskey with 11.
