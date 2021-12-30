Area college glance

MEN

Thursday’s Games

Denver at Oral Roberts 

Saturday,’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, ppd.

Fort Hays St., at NSU, 3:30 p.m.

Omaha at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

WOMEN

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Denver, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Fort Hays State at NSU, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Tulsa, 1 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Omaha, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

 

Prep glance

Monday’s Games

Okmulgee at Hilldale

Gore at Sequoyah County Tourn.

Tuesday’s Games

Owasso at Muskogee

Fort Gibson at Bishop Kelley

Warner at Okay

McLain at Wagoner

Morris at Eufaula

Webbers Falls at Braggs

Midway at Haskell

Wewoka at Porter, 6/7:30 p.m.

Oktaha at Keys, 6/7:30 p.m.

