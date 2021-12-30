Area college glance
MEN
Thursday’s Games
Denver at Oral Roberts
Saturday,’s Games
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, ppd.
Fort Hays St., at NSU, 3:30 p.m.
Omaha at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Thursday’s Games
Oral Roberts at Denver, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Fort Hays State at NSU, 1:30 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa, 1 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Omaha, 1 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Prep glance
Monday’s Games
Okmulgee at Hilldale
Gore at Sequoyah County Tourn.
Tuesday’s Games
Owasso at Muskogee
Fort Gibson at Bishop Kelley
Warner at Okay
McLain at Wagoner
Morris at Eufaula
Webbers Falls at Braggs
Midway at Haskell
Wewoka at Porter, 6/7:30 p.m.
Oktaha at Keys, 6/7:30 p.m.
