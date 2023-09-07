For the high school football aficionado, one of the places to be in eastern Oklahoma this Friday will be Rougher Village as the home standing Roughers, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A-II in the latest Associated Press state prep football poll, take on the Carl Albert Titans, No. 1 in Class 5A, in a game that promises to be as hot as the weather.
Both teams are loaded with talented skill players starting at quarterback where Muskogee features dual-threat junior Jamarian Ficklin while Carl Albert acquired the services of junior Kevin Sperry Jr., a move-in from Texas who has verbally committed to the University of Oklahoma and is lauded as one of the top signal callers in the nation.
Both teams also have talented receivers. Muskogee’s Kayden McGee has verbally committed to play at University of Nevada-Las Vegas next season while the Titans feature a pair of receivers in Trynae Washington and Trystan Haynes who between them have a boatload of D-I offers.
Perhaps the big offensive edge for the Titans comes at running back with the return of OU commit Xavier Robinson who ran for 126 yards and a touchdown last year against the Roughers and ran for 2,600 yards on the season.
Both teams had stingy defenses — last year with both surrendering fewer than 20 points a game average. But the Roughers lost some talent at linebacker and in the secondary from that team and the jury is still out on how effective the replacements will be.
Rougher coach Travis Hill summed up the game in simple terms.
“Big games like this lead to a lot of hype in the general public,” Hill said. “But as I look at it, our number one priority is to go out Friday night and get better in every aspect of the game. If we get better, we’ll win and if we don’t, we’ll probably lose-it’s that simple.”
Carl Albert comes into the game with payback in mind after losing to the Roughers 35-28 on their home turf last year en route to the Class 5A state championship.
