It’s hard to draw a comparison of views between last year’s 3-0 start and this year’s 0-3 mark, but Rafe Watkins nailed one with his team in meetings Saturday after the latest of those stumbles, a 42-21 loss to Coweta.
The Muskogee head coach asked for a hand count of those who remember him saying a year ago how at 3-0 they were no closer to the playoffs than any other team in the district.
Hands were raised.
He asked if they were now any further away at 0-3.
Point driven home.
So they’re listening, and still engaged.
“I was very pleased at 8 a.m. everyone was here and with the desire to get better,” Watkins said. “I realize it looks bad, but it hasn’t fallen off the rails yet. Inside this locker room, we know the world hasn’t come to an end. We’ll keep fighting with the ones we got, who show every day, who want to play and who want to be accountable. We’ll take them and do the best we can.”
Some of it at this point has to be with game experience, which is why many of them will get game looks Monday night in JV action against Wagoner.
Some has to do with recognizing what to do in game situations.
Some is down to the most basic of fundamentals.
Tackling was abysmal at times Friday. Coweta’s first touchdown was a slice and dice through missed wrap-ups and people standing and watching.
Right before the half, it turned a certain sack situation into a first down that sustained a drive that two plays later resulted in another touchdown, with under a minute to play until half that made the score 35-14.
Those were the glaring ones.
There were dropped touchdown pass opportunities, and failure to follow the blocking on rushes.
“We think we’ve got the right people in the right spots,” Watkins said. “It’s just about teaching them in those spots and getting better.
“Catching, you can rep that all you want in practice. Tackling in the open field, we can only beat each other up so much live without risking more injuries. That’s why for those who are getting this JV action, it’s game situations. And there’s no better learning situation that the games themselves. At some point, you have to start making those plays.”
Injuries continue to plague his team.
Ty Williams re-injured his left hamstring Friday in his first, and probably last start for a while. Walker Newton came in and finished the game last Friday. Walker Eaton, who started the opener back in week zero against McGuinness, will also get reps.
Caleb Webb was pulled late in the fourth quarter with the same knee issues that hit in in the opener and the linebacker/running back is to have an MRI this week.
Terryn Miles, who was carted off in the first half with a leg injury, had surgery this weekend on a fractured femur.
So it’s on to District 6AII-2 play and Putnam City West — a team like Muskogee, sitting at 0-3. For one of the other, the direction of their season will change Friday at Indian Bowl.
“They’ve got more experience back than we do, they’re similar in that they’ve got issues with depth and guys going both ways, but they’ve got some skill guys that can hurt you,” Watkins said.
Running back Darius Washington and receives Denim McDade, Corey Gordon and Draven Montesano have all been shown to possess big-play capability over the first three contests.
“We want to make them have 10-12 play drives and not hit us with a quick strike,” Watkins said. “They’ve been penalty-prone with offsides and holding calls hurting them on offense.
“That’s one thing we have avoided are costly penalties.”
Now, it’s just a question of hitting the holes, catching passes, and tackling — all to get one step closer to the playoffs by taking a correct first step.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.