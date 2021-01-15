Oklahoma State announced Friday afternoon that the men’s basketball team has paused activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Due to the pause, OSU’s home game against Oklahoma on Saturday has been postponed.
“The well-being of the young men in our program has always been and will continue to be the most important thing to me, my staff and our administration,” said Cowboy head coach Mike Boynton. “We’ve been very fortunate to play the games we’ve played thus far, and we will await the advice of our medical staff before making any decisions on a return to team activities.”
