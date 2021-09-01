Fort Gibson’s new-look offense has had a couple of rehearsals.
On Friday, it gets its first test run with marbles at stake — in the form of a regular season opener at Berryhill on Friday.
It’s an offense that has shifted away from the I-formation and run-heavy attack to one that leans more on third-year starter Cole Mahaney at quarterback, a sizable stable of receivers and his freedom in a run-pass option attack.
“I think out of my three years that this is the best offense for the skill we’ve had,” Mahaney said. “It’s got a lot more speed than in the past. We’re not big at the skill positions. We have to figure out how to beat people with what we have and this offense is what we needed.”
Hunter Branch at 6-foot-2 is the only receiver with good height. The running game involves Toby West and Tim Murphy, in addition to Mahaney being able to use his feet as much as his arm.
“Cole’s got a degree of comfort out there now, being his third year there,” said Tigers coach Greg Whiteley. “He’s comfortable making his own calls on the field and getting us in the right play, things like that.”
Not every quarterback gets that kind of freedom.
“To me that’s a big step,” Mahaney said. “I’ve never had that before. It’s all on me. I’m not stuck to one play when I see something out on the field that the coaches aren’t seeing. I really like that.”
The two teams didn’t get to play a year ago. Berryhill fell victim to COVID-19 protocol and the Tigers reached out west to grab Tecumseh for a home opener, and won.
Whiteley said the Chiefs have some similarities with what Fort Gibson initially prepared for a year ago, especially defensively, but showed a different look in their scrimmage tape on offense than in 2020.
“They’re throwing the ball around more than in the past,” the coach said. “That could just be them working on stuff, but they do have a nice quarterback in (Jaxon Waite). He’s a weapon throwing it.”
“But I think we’ve got as fast a defense as I’ve had here. I’m ready to see it go to work.”
Defensively, Berryhill is strong at outside linebacker with both Dmitri Apostolides and Weston Fields. Getting a good share of attention this week in film, though, is two-way tackle Davis Dotson, a senior listed at 6-6, 295.
Brody Rainbolt, at 6-4, 240, will likely spend some time jousting with him.
“We’ve all got good size,” Rainbolt said. “I feel confident we’ll be able to handle the challenge there.”
His quarterback is equally confident.
“He’s got a lot of strength more than quickness,” Mahaney said of Dotson. “I have all the faith our guys can get on him and we can work around him. If one guy is able to beat us, I don’t think it’s going to be him.”
Mahaney and company were able to launch to a 6-0 start last year. The Chiefs have been a solid playoff team in Class 3A with a reputation there, and because of that are a tougher matchup than 4A Tecumseh was in the one-shot situation a year ago.
The Tigers’ objective isn’t just another fast start, but building a sustainable launching pad into the district race as opposed to finishing with five straight losses a year ago.
And Mahaney, like others have mentioned over the summer, draws from the taste of a special baseball season.
“For me it’s made me work harder overall in both sports,” he said. “The way we ended baseball last year (a controversial play call at the plate in the semifinals) changed my perspective on life. It’s made me work harder not only on the baseball field but in the weight room and here.
“I’m ready to go to the playoffs this fall and do something there.”
Kickoff for the opener is 7 p.m.
