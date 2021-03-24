Fort Gibson swimmer Haylee Schapp made the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State team. Appropriate enough, since she is also the Phoenix Swimmer of the Year.
Schapp was part of the 400-yard freestyle relay team for the Lady Tigers that won a state title in 4 minutes, 2.50 seconds. She was also part of the third-place 200 medley relay, 2:06.60. Individually, she collected a third in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 200 individual medley. Her backstroke time was 1:02.82 and medley 2:20.82.
It’s the first state championship in any event since 2014 when her current coach, Leslie White, won the 100 meter breaststroke and was a member of two relay champions and the school’s fourth consecutive team title.
“It was a great way to finish,” she said. “This summer I didn’t do as well in terms of staying in the pool and everything and had to fight my way back into shape.”
Schapp’s time of 1 minute, 11.08 in the 100 backstroke broke Carly Miller’s 16-year-old school record in January. She then undercut that mark in every outing afterward.
“My junior year I was within a second of it,” Schapp said. “This year, for the most part, it was a mindset thing. The night I broke it it was more of a ‘I know I’m going to break this’ and then from then on I kept reaching it.”
White said she saw the motivation.
“She’s such a hard worker in everything she does — school, everything she does at practice from her own preparation to getting others ready. She was so determined when she raced,” White said.
The attitude of leaving it all there also involved having fun, Schapp said.
“I tried to convey that to my teammates, just go live up to your potential and to do that, have the mindset that it’s fun,” Schapp said. “You don’t want to look back as a senior over your last four years and realized you ruined it by not having fun.”
And now, she’s not sure if she’ll continue into college. Swimming scholarships aren’t high percentage support and the fun of it all becomes a serious, committed business for those who go that route.
“The scholarships are nice but they’re not always huge and I’m not sure it’s worth the stress of juggling that and academics, but I’m still looking at my options,” she said.
