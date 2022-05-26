As in the case Wednesday, Oklahoma jumped out to an early lead with a three-run second and took a 6-1 lead into the ninth in advancing to Saturday’s semifinal round, defeating Texas Tech 6-3.
Jackson Nicklaus had a three-run home run in the second to get things going. In the seventh, Peyton Graham’s two-run single made it 5-1 and John Spikerman scored on an error.
In the ninth, Tech’s Kurt Wilson’s two-run home run cut the deficit, but Trevin Michael got out of further trouble, allowing two hits in 1 1/3 innings in relief of Jake Bennett (7-3), who struck out 12 around two hits in 7 2/3 innings.
Graham was 2-for-4 for the Sooners (35-20).
