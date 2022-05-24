IRVING, Texas — Texas first baseman Ivan Melendez was named Big 12 Player of the Year and Texas Tech starter Brandon Birdsell was selected Big 12 Pitcher of the Year as the conference unveiled its 2022 All-Big 12 Awards. The honorees were selected in a vote of the league’s head coaches, who could not vote for their own players.
TCU’s Kirk Saarloos, who led the Horned Frogs to the Big 12 regular season title in his first year as head coach, earned Coach of the Year honors. Texas Tech catcher/first baseman Hudson White was named Freshman of the Year and Oklahoma first baseman Blake Robertson was Newcomer of the Year.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State had five first-teamers, outfielder Jake Thompson, designated hitter Griffin Doersching, utility Nolan MCLean, starting pitcher Justin Campbell and relief pitcher Roman Phasalker. Oklahoma had two first-team selections, infielder Peyton Graham and starting pitcher Jake Bennett.
