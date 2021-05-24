Three Sooners and three Cowboys made either first or second team on the All-Big 12 baseball team released Monday.
Oklahoma State freshman Justin Campbell and sophomore infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand were selected as was Oklahoma’s Tyler Hardman, a redshirt junior infielder. Encarnacion-Strand was also the pick as Newcomer of the Year. He is the fourth Cowboy to earn Newcomer of the Year and first since Matt Kroon in 2018.
Second-teamers included Brett Standlee, a sophomore right-handed pitcher and a pair of Sooners in right-handed pitcher and redshirt senior Jason Ruffcorn and infielder Peyton Graham, a redshirt freshman.
Texas Tech freshman infielder Jace Jung was selected Player of the Year and Ty Madden of Texas as Pitcher of the Year. The redshirt sophomore leads the league in the fewest hits per game allowed (6.42) and he is second in the Big 12 with 98 strikeouts.
Jung leads the Conference in five categories: OPS (1.279), slugging percentage (.779), walks (45), RBIs (65) and home runs (20). He is the first freshman to lead the Big 12 in home runs since Nebraska's Matt Hopper in 2000.
Big 12 regular-season champions TCU and Texas led the way with a combined 13 selections on the All-Big 12 First and Second Teams. The Horned Frogs had seven selections, while the Longhorns had six recipients.
