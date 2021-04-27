HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas are tied for first heading into the final day of the 2021 Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship at the 6,947-yard, par-70 Prairie Dunes Country Club. The three squads top the leaderboard with a 54-hole total of 856 (+16).
Texas fired a 272 (-8), the low score of the Championship, to move up two spots from third. Down by one stroke to the Sooners after the first two rounds, the Cowboys shot a 278 (-2) to force the three-way tie as OU finished with a 279 (-1) on Tuesday.
A three-way tie also exists for the individual lead at 209 (-1) among Monday co-leader Bo Jin of OSU, UT’s Cole Hammer and TTU’s Ludvig Aberg. Hammer recorded a tournament-best 65 (-5) to pace the Longhorns. Aberg shot a 66 (-4) on the day while Jin had another solid round at 70 (E).
The final 18 holes will be played on Wednesday with twosomes starting off both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees. An awards ceremony will be conducted at the conclusion of play.
