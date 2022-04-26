Texas leads the Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship by one shot after 36 holes, including the completion of a suspended round one at the Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas shot 281 and 286 and at 567, has a one-shot lead over Oklahoma. The Sooners shot rounds of 282 and 286 for 568.
Oklahoma State shot 286 and then finished with a 284 for a 570 total, just three back of the Longhorns. Texas Tech (573), TCU (589) round out the top five, followed by Kansas (604), Iowa State, Kansas State and Baylor (606) and West Virginia (611).
Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech is at 139 (68-71), one shot ahead of OSU’s Aman Gupta (72-68) and Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup (68-72). Two Sooners are in a tie for fifth at 142 — Stephen Campbell and Drew Goodman both shot consecutive 71s.
Four shots back of the lead in a foursome in ninth place and Bo Jin (72-71) and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra at 143 (71-72). Twenty are within nine shots of the top.
The tournament will finish with 18 holes on Wednesday.
