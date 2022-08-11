New day, new year, and a lot of youth on the field in Thursday’s opener for both Hilldale and Wagoner.
Among those, one veteran stood up and overcame some early bumps.
Hilldale’s Brooklyn Ellis returned to the circle for her senior season and struck out eight over seven innings, and her team exploded for six runs in the fifth to break a 3-3 contest and emerged with a 12-3 win.
Kensley Allen’s single and doubles by both Rylin Clark and Bailey McClain accounted for RBIs in the decisive fifth. Layne Sloan’s sacrifice fly for the second out of the inning brought home another run and a pair of wild pitches got runs home as well. All of it came off both Kendra Condict and Sayre Newberry, the latter entering the game at 8-3 with one out.
Hilldale would tack on three more on a wild pitch, single by Sloan and error.
Ellis gave up back to back singles to start the game to Jaylan Fourkiller and Tylen Edwards but almost escaped a jam.
With two outs and Wagoner’s Condict standing in, what initially looked like a pickoff at second instead became a throw home as Fourkiller broke for the plate. The throw was off the mark, putting Wagoner up 1-0. Ellis gave up a two-run double to Condict in the third, but retired the final 12 batters she faced, allowing five hits in all.
“Brooklyn had good velocity but her spin was a little off,” said Hilldale coach Darren Riddle. Still, Wagoner hit the ball. Brian (Edwards) has done a good job. They swing the bat a whole lot better than they have in the past and defensively they’re a lot stronger.
“It took us a while to get going. I shouldn’t say we struggled. I thought we hit the ball hard. They made some plays on us that were a little more than just routine plays.”
In particular, Riddle was talking about two deep balls by Lexi Cramp that Kayda Bennett flagged down in center field.
“I thought Brian’s daughter (Tylen Edwards) made some solid plays at third,” Riddle said. “She gobbled up about everything hit at her.”
Edwards had five assists on groundouts in her direction.
One Hornet that didn’t have a hit in that pivotal fifth — she walked to begin the inning — was freshman Lilly Beverage. She singled in her first at bat and doubled to left to drive in a run in the second.
Beverage took her high school debut in stride. A year ago at this point, she was part of Muskogee County’s Little League Softball World Series championship team, under the spotlight of ESPN and a national audience.
“Not really,” she said when asked about nerves. “Being on TV built my confidence a lot, so coming in here and starting in high school, I already had more confidence in myself.”
“She had really good bats all the way through,” said Riddle. “She didn’t get out of the zone. She squared balls up.”
Beverage and Sloan, with a season already under her belt, were the only multi-hit batters for Hilldale, both going 2-for-3.
All told, Hilldale had 11 hits.
Wagoner, with catcher Maci Dorr the only senior in the lineup Thursday, will bring up two of their own from that World Series team next season — Julianna Hutchens and Zoie Griffin, both eighth-graders.
Beverage laughed as the reunion was mentioned to her.
“That’s going to be a different story,” she said.
Brian Edwards is encouraged by his young team’s growth.
“We’ve worked a lot on attacking the ball,” he said. “Fourkiller led off as a freshman a year ago and we got two freshmen behind her now (his daughter and Kiwi Birdtail).”
All three had hits.
“We got that out in the fifth and it kind of snowballed,” Edwards said. “We’ve got to pitch seven innings. But we’re growing in our confidence.”
Ellis sees Hilldale doing the same, coming off a season in which they saw a nine-year state tourney run end.
“Just got a lot of young faces, but we’ve got some good athletes,” she said. “I think we’ll be alright.”
Hilldale goes to the Broken Arrow Tournament Friday and Saturday. Wagoner, which had a game against Westville canceled earlier in the week, returns to action Tuesday at Fort Gibson.
