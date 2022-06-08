Well everybody’s heard about the Bird.
Ah well the Bird, Bird, Bird — Bird’s the word.
These lyrics from the rock song “Surfin’ Bird” by the Trashmen from the ‘60s might very well be a motto for the Muskogee Roughers football team in 2022.
Certainly, at least everybody close to Muskogee football learned about the Bird, otherwise known as freshman quarterback Jamarian Ficklin, last year as he sorted through a new team with a new head coach and had a stellar year in what was an otherwise, though not unexpected with a very young team, disappointing season. “Bird” threw for nearly 2,400 yards and 20 touchdowns during his freshman campaign.
“It was a struggle for me coming in and learning the offense, the pace of the game and getting used to everything being thrown at me and how I reacted to everything,” said the now rangy 6-feet 1-inch, 175-pound southpaw.
Perhaps one of the biggest challenges for him was not being able to run the ball as much as he did in middle school whether by choice or design as he netted less than 200 yards rushing.
“Sometimes I was kind of in shock when I found myself open and I passed instead of running.” said Ficklin. “So I think one of the lessons taken from last season is that I need to run the ball more to be a true dual-threat quarterback. But overall, I was pleased with how I did and as the year progressed, I could feel things starting to come together.”
“Bird’s” boss is offensive coordinator Chris Risenhoover who came to Muskogee last year after 12 successful seasons as the head coach at Stigler. Having had a year of watching Ficklin and having a knack for developing strong quarterbacks, Risenhoover is planning to help Bird achieve his goals.
“He’s matured and gotten bigger and stronger since last year and he ran track to help with his speed. He’s got a great pocket presence and is good at scrambling when he has to,” said Risenhoover. “This year I’d like to see him grow more as a dual threat like some of the quarterbacks I had at Stigler such as Cade Shearwood who ran for over 1,500 yards his junior and senior seasons. So we’ll probably develop more planned runs for him this year and I think he’s big enough now that he can be effective running between the tackles as well as to the outside.”
Ficklin has spent the off-season hitting the weights, growing a couple of inches and adding 15 pounds as well as working on passing drills and building up his arm strength to better deliver the deep ball. Another area he expects to focus on is not forcing his passes as much which resulted in his only negative stat of last year — 13 interceptions.
“I think we will be so much better than last year with a lot of our offense and defense returning and being a year older,” said “Bird.”
There’s a lot of new for the upcoming season with the opening of Rougher Village, some new district opponents and a new playoff format. But by the time all that new has started wearing off, it seems certain that by November everyone will know that the Bird is the word in Muskogee football.
