Braylin Presley rushed for 171 yards and three touchdownsPreston Solomon had 141 yards receiving and three touchdowns and the Bixby Spartans totaled 624 yards of offense in throttling Deer Creek 63-14 for the Class 6AII championship Thursday at Wantland Stadium in Edmond on the UCO campus.
With the win, the Spartans, who led 42-0 before the Antlers scored on a pick six, broke Wagoner’s 48-game all-time win streak with their 49th win and fourth consecutive state title — and seventh in eight years. The Spartans head to Class 6AI next season.
Prep glance
CHAMPIONSHIPS 6AI-3A
at Central Oklahoma, Edmond
Class 6AI
Jenks vs. Union, 1 p.m. Saturday
Class 6AII
Bixby 63, Deer Creek 14
Class 5A
McAlester vs. Collinsville, 7 p.m. Saturday
Class 4A
Tuttle vs. Clinton, 7 p.m. Friday
Class 3A
Lincoln Christian vs. Holland Hall, 1 p.m Friday
Class C
Timberlake vs. Mt. View-Gotebo, SW Oklahoma, 7 p.m. Friday
SEMIFINALS
Class 2A
Eufaula vs. Marlow, 7 p.m Friday, Putnam City HS
Beggs vs. Washington, 7 p.m. Friday, Langston
Class A
Pawhuska vs. Cashion, 7 p.m. Friday, Ponca City
Morrison vs. Ringling, 7 p.m. Friday, Western Heights
Class B
Laverne vs. Shattuck, 7 p.m. Friday, Woodward HS
Dewar vs. Balko/Forgan, 7 p.m. Friday, Enid HS
