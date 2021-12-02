Braylin Presley rushed for 171 yards and three touchdownsPreston Solomon had 141 yards receiving and three touchdowns and the Bixby Spartans totaled 624 yards of offense in throttling Deer Creek 63-14 for the Class 6AII championship Thursday at Wantland Stadium in Edmond on the UCO campus.

With the win, the Spartans, who led 42-0 before the Antlers scored on a pick six, broke Wagoner’s 48-game all-time win streak with their 49th win and fourth consecutive state title — and seventh in eight years. The Spartans head to Class 6AI next season.

 

Prep glance

CHAMPIONSHIPS 6AI-3A

at Central Oklahoma, Edmond

Class 6AI

Jenks vs. Union, 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 6AII

Bixby 63, Deer Creek 14

Class 5A

McAlester vs. Collinsville, 7 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A 

Tuttle vs. Clinton, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 3A

Lincoln Christian vs. Holland Hall, 1 p.m Friday

Class C

Timberlake vs. Mt. View-Gotebo, SW Oklahoma, 7 p.m. Friday

SEMIFINALS

Class 2A

Eufaula vs. Marlow, 7 p.m Friday, Putnam City HS

Beggs vs. Washington, 7 p.m. Friday, Langston

Class A

Pawhuska vs. Cashion, 7 p.m. Friday, Ponca City

Morrison vs. Ringling, 7 p.m. Friday, Western Heights

Class B

Laverne vs. Shattuck, 7 p.m. Friday, Woodward HS

Dewar vs. Balko/Forgan, 7 p.m. Friday, Enid HS

