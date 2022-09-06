It didn’t surprise him, even though some on the outside might have taken note.
While Hilldale coach David Blevins knew going into 2022 his offense was ahead of the defense in terms of experience and starters, he anticipated the effort last Friday that limited Tulsa Edison to 155 yards and one late third quarter touchdown with the score at 37-0.
Hilldale would eventually win 44-6 over the 5A Eagles, and take on another from 5A from Tulsa Public Schools this week in Tulsa Hale.
“Maybe surprises for everybody else, but for me we’ve been working on pursuit, getting to the ball, finishing tackles,” said Blevins, who this season takes over coordinating the defense. “I think we saw an obvious result of putting in that work.”
One play watching film exhibited that was on a second-and-goal from the 7 on Edison’s only productive drive against the Hornets’ first team.
“They run an outside sweep to our weak side and when the tackle is on the ground I hit pause and there’s eight Hornets around the ball,” Blevins said. “Eric (Virgil) was right there, Ryker Milton and Caynen David came up next. If we can get eight guys within two yards of the ball every time a play is run we can be pretty good on defense.”
They forced a field goal after a third-down stop, but the attempt failed.
By the time Edison found the end zone, Hilldale’s starters were on the bench.
“Our first team defense had 23 plays total,” Blevins said. “In the first quarter (Edison) were still in negative yards and on that drive in the second quarter they hit a slant for 40 yards and another pass for the first-and-goal, but we bowed our neck at that point.”
Senior Wyatt Branscum and sophomore Mason Forhan had two tackles for lost yardage. Milton and David, both seniors, along with sophomore Dejay Pierce had the lead in tackles with five apiece. Aden Jenkins. another senior had the only sack. There were no interceptions.
Offensively, Hilldale had 341 yards, 192 on the ground and 188 of that from Virgil. In front of him, David was 7-of-11 for 149 yards, with over half of that (79) going to the third senior of the group, Logan Harper, on three catches.
Now comes a test that is likely to result in something similar in terms of outcome.
Hale lost last week 47-13 to East Central, which a week earlier lost 42-9 to a Checotah team minus its slated starting quarterback and horde of starters from 2021. Against East Central, the Rangers last week had 201 net yards, 188 rushing, but 213 of that on the legs of sophomore quarterback Aaryan Duke.
They seemingly came to a battle and put up one Duke, in other words.
“He’s good. “We always want to stop the run first so that will be our challenge this week,” Blevins said. “He had a great game. One of the runs he had was off a trap for 72 yards.
“We’re going to focus on stopping him.”
Then the challenge for Duke and the Rangers would be to find a way to throw the ball effectively, something that was non-existent
“Looking at that one drive Edison had on our first-teamers, we want to come out this week and limit big plays against our pass defense,” Blevins said.
Kickoff for Hilldale’s home opener is 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.