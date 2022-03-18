When Vinita resident Vince Fee, now 51, returned home from having served our country in the Gulf War, the passionate outdoorsman turned back to his love of bowhunting.
It was during the little league baseball season in which Fee’s son, Colton, played that Vince became acquainted with Billy Heard, whose nephews were on the same team.
With Heard, being an avid bowhunter himself, it didn't take long for the two to become close friends. Little did either man know the life altering challenges that lay ahead.
It was in September 2011 while practicing for the October deer season that Fee began to notice he was having a hard time seeing the target.
Having been blessed with 20/10 vision, Fee knew something wasn't right and made an appointment with his ophthalmologist who couldn’t diagnose the problem.
After going to a number of specialists and his eyesight becoming worse with each passing day, it was a neuro-ophthalmologist who diagnosed Fee with Leber's disease, which is an eye disorder that primarily affects the retina.
Fee, who worked as a C and C machinist, lost his eyesight in February 2012 in just a span of four to five months — at age 41.
“Being in the woods and hunting means everything to me,'' said Fee, “and my love of bowhunting never wavered, and that’s where my best friend Billy Heard came in."
After trying with traditional archery gear, the decision was made to purchase a Tenpoint crossbow with a scope, Fee said. The duo spent countless hours practicing with Billy standing behind Fee and lining up the scope.
“We felt comfortable with me shooting out to 60 yards as I was hitting the bullseye every time,” said Fee.
In the fall of 2012, I was able to cleanly harvest four deer — two with a crossbow and two with a 223 caliber rifle.
From that point on, Fee hunted mainly with his crossbow averaging three to four deer a year.
In December 2017, with the temperature around 12 degrees, Fee and Heard huddled up in a ground blind when a really nice 10-pointer came by at a distance of seven yards.
With Heard standing behind Fee lining up the scope and telling him when to squeeze the trigger, Fee knew he made a good shot by the sound of the arrow hitting the deer.
"That buck was my largest to date,” said Fee. “It scored 141 inches which was good enough to make the coveted Cy Curtis Award of a minimum of 135 inches.
The Carhartt clothing company heard about it.
“They wanted to send a film crew to do a story on us,” said a humble Fee. “It was entered into the film festival in Breckenridge, Colorado, winning an award for the most uplifting and spiritual story, which neither Billy nor I could believe.
People can get a better understanding of it by going to Carhartt Walk by Faith to see the film on YouTube, said Fee.
Hunting on land owned by Heard, the 2021 season turned out to be a really tough year.
“The trail cameras showed most of the deer activity was at night," Fee said. "Nevertheless we spent as much time in the ground blind as possible. My son, Colton, and I finally broke the ice when he helped me get my gun lined up on a big doe.
"Despite the tough season Billy and I hunted hard right up until the last day of bow season in early 2022."
With snow and temperatures hovering in the mid 20s, it was, Fee said, "as if God had written the script."
"Around 4:30 p.m., we had three does come in and Billy helped me to line up the scope on my crossbow and told me to pull the trigger. The fat doe only went 30 to 40 yards before going down. The one thing about being blind. your other senses kick in — like your hearing. I could actually hear the arrow impact the deer.”
“Then, about 20 minutes later, Billy told him another doe was approaching.
"So Billy got it lined up. I squeezed the trigger and she only went about 30-40 yards."
They paused and gave each other a high five and thanked the Lord.
Fee, who hadn’t had an opportunity to take a buck all season, was about to see his luck change.
Three more does were approaching and Fee asked Billy if there were any bucks with them. No, came the answer.
Then about a minute later, came two does and two bucks.
The buck stopped at 25 yards and they got it lined up. Fee pulled the trigger and the buck only went about 50 yards.
It was an 8-pointer.
“Now,” exclaimed Fee. “we had three deer on the ground — all with a crossbow. We immediately gave thanks to the Lord. It’s like God wrote the script and God guided us to execute the plan."
Billy asked Fee if he was ready to go out and check the deer, and then guided Vince to his deer.
Fee's way of visualizing the deer in his mind is to feel the deer along the deer’s head and back. He does that with every deer he harvests.
Fee’s advice: Don't let a disability define you. The only limitations you have are what you set on yourself. If you leave yourself in a bubble, you will never accomplish anything.
Fee knows there are people out there that have it worse than he does. It keeps him going forward.
“Putting Billy in my life — it was like God knew this was going to happen and he put Billy in my life for a purpose," he said.
His story should be an inspiration to us all.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.