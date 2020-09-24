Hilldale lineman Ryan Mattox wears No. 55.
Two years ago, Rodney Mattox looked at his son taking the field where he “left blood, sweat and tears” back in the 1990s as a homegrown Poteau Pirate.
He too wore 55.
“My field was covered with artificial turf, but it’s still that place to me,” Rodney said.
His heart filled with emotion.
“It was a little different, to be honest with you,” Rodney said.
But he’s gotten used to it. Used to, as he says, being a Hornet one day of the year, the day his son squares off with his alma mater.
One of those days — he has next year to go — comes tonight with Hilldale and Poteau meet at Poteau’s Costner Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Not that it’s easy.
Yeah it’s his flesh and blood. But there’s some of that on the other sideline. His older brother, whose son, Cody, one week older than Ryan, is over there suited up.
That in itself will be a little different this year. While Poteau has over 20 kids out due to COVID-19 yet nonetheless will suit up as the No. 4 team in Class 4A, they’ll do so without Cody — only not because of the virus or contact tracing that sidelined 20-odd kids. Cody dislocated his knee two weeks ago. He’ll be on crutches, watching his cousin.
There’s actually two other Mattox boys on the Pirates’ roster. It’s a distinctive spelling of a name closely connected to “Maddox” and there may be some distant relation, although they don’t personally know each other.
But for Ryan and Cody, it’s a rival visited on family holidays. Thanksgiving was painful enough, the Hornets having fallen 48-0 last year.
But it got worse.
“The day I went over there, he saw me coming, then he went inside and put his state championship ring on and came back out,” Ryan said. “Any time I’m there I hear about that state championship last year.”
Poteau won that game under the direction of Greg Werner, who only a season before had been at Hilldale, leading the Hornets to yet another state quarterfinal round appearance. Werner went back to Poteau, lured by a bigger paycheck and closeness to family in a job he had before a short stay in Arkansas that would lead back to Oklahoma through that single season as the Hornets’ mentor.
Ryan played part-time on defense under Werner as a freshman. The Poteau connection drew Rodney into a friendship with Werner.
“I’ll say this,” Rodney said. “Greg Werner’s one of the greatest guy’s I’ve ever met. He has a million miles of integrity and he’ll be a good coach no matter where he’s at, but to me it’s no surprise that he went back there. I enjoyed my son playing for him the year he did. My son still carries this washer with him that Greg gave to every kid on the team, telling them this is what connects us. He made that much difference in him in one year.
“But David Blevins is our coach now and he’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever known, he cares for our boys and is football smart. And come Friday, one day out of the year, I’m a Hornet.”
Even today, he travels in his truck with a Poteau mug. At home he has a Poteau jersey, Poteau shirts and last year was on the sideline at the Class 4A state title game in Edmond.
“I’m proud of my roots,” Rodney said. “My parents still live there. Holidays are there.”
You might wonder why Ryan didn’t fall into that football tradition. Rodney became pastor of Oasis Community Church and is co-partner in ownership of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
So it’s a different red jersey.
Ryan knows some of his teammates were stung by the sudden departure of Werner. But that, he said, has grown distant. Up close and personal is the 48-0 loss last year.
“We’re blessed with (Blevins),” he said. “It’s about settling a score, but it’s the score on the field from last year.”
Which should be easier than normal, on paper anyway, considering the COVID-19 strike that ravaged the roster.
“”It’s kind of a loss for us to see them with as many as they have out, but we’re going to go play ball and play hard,” Ryan said. “It’s the first district game and we want to make a statement showing what these new Hornets were, and it’s not what they saw last year.”
Rodney won’t have any problem reminding Ryan or any Hornet how unfortunate it would be to overlook a team with so many holes.
“Poteau kids, they have gravel in their gut and they’re going to play tough no matter who it is out there, whether it’s a lot of freshmen or whatever,” Rodney said. “We’d like to play them in full force because you don’t want there to be no margin of room for them to say ‘well, you won because of….
He changes tone.
“Maybe we’ll see them in the playoffs.”
So they both will show up as Hornets tonight.
“But there will be a day or two during the year that I’ll nudge him and say ‘us Pirates are tougher than Hornets,’” Rodney said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.