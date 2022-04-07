With each round, Malcolm Rodriguez knows the celebration he and his family will experience a couple of weekends from now may be raised a few degrees.
That is, if Rodriguez is still a Cowboy — in different colors than orange, the Dallas Cowboys being one of 32 NFL teams who could draft the Oklahoma State grad during its draft, scheduled April 28-30 from Las Vegas.
“My family are Cowboys fans and all that. We’ve gone to a couple of games,” he said Thursday, taking a break from his preparations.
But it’s out of his control, as is the point in which his name could be called.
The All-Big 12 and All-American linebacker spent three months training at Exos, a high-end athletic performance center in Phoenix. He along with OSU teammates Devin Harper and Kolby Harvell-Peel were there together, all represented by agents Jack Scharf and Jeff Griffin.
They actually never left there when they ended their Poke careers with a Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame in which he was named the game’s Outstanding Defensive Player. It capped a season that along with a Big 12 regular season championship and a spot in the title game, made Rodriguez’s decision to use his extra year of eligibility — given nationally by the NCAA due to the pandemic — worth it.
“First, I was able to get my (communications) degree, and my mom was very happy about that,” he said, referring to Shanna Rodriguez, who is a teacher in Wagoner Public Schools. “The memories of just being there another year with my teammates and all what we accomplished and making those memories, that made it a good decision.”
Fate, it would seem, has smiled on Rodriguez — named as the Phoenix’s Prep Male Athlete of the Year in 2016 and 2017 as well as the Phoenix’s male athlete of that decade— for years.
He led Wagoner to three state championships as both a quarterback and safety, one which came in a length-of-the-field comeback in the final minutes. It served him well during that time that the opponent every year in the finals was Oologah, where OSU teammate Brock Martin had committed over a year before they offered Rodriguez, who at the time had an offer from Tulsa. Martin and Rodriguez and their families had become acquainted over the years through wrestling — both were state champions in their weight classes, Rodriguez twice.
It was late in their senior seasons that Robert Martin, Brock’s dad, recalled the day he spoke to OSU assistant Joe Bob Clements stressing they needed to look at Rodriguez, if they hadn’t already.
They did, and Rodriguez was offered the day before the two soon-to-be roommates in Stillwater faced off in the final high school game for both.
Once at OSU, following a freshman season spent mostly on special teams, Rodriguez started 10 games at safety in 2018 but was moved to linebacker in 2019. That too set a course for success. He led the Big 12 in tackles this past season and was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award that goes to the nation’s top linebacker.
Not making the finals was seen as a snub in the eyes of Cowboy Nation and even other Big 12 outposts, for that matter. But it was hardly a detour for what lies ahead.
Rodriguez was invited and played in the NFLPA All-Star game. He was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, where his time of 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash impressed — tied for the fourth-fastest among linebackers in attendance.
Rodriguez credits the preparation in Arizona.
“You have experienced track guys who train with you and I focused a lot on my start and stance and keeping my chin angles downward to where I drive out I’m able to keep my power and explosion,” he said.
His 39.5-inch vertical jump was fifth-best. His broad jump was 120 inches. A couple of weeks later at the OSU Pro Day in Stillwater, he had 36 reps bench-pressing 225 pounds.
One of the criticisms of Rodriguez in his draft profiles suggests he’s undersized at 5-foot-11, 232 pounds. Rodriguez has reminded some of retired Miami Dolphin Zach Thomas. Thomas ran a 4.85 at the combine. His bench-press count was 22. All Thomas did as a fifth-round draft pick was go on to make seven Pro Bowls and the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s — and yet Thomas was an almost identical 5-foot-11, 233 pounds in his combine year.
Like Thomas, Rodriguez had a big upside for productivity in spite the perceived size issues, and he knows all this. He knows too where the zillions of draft gurus have him going — anywhere from fourth round to seventh, and even some just off the board into free agency realm.
“Friends and family see those and mention them,” he said. “I know when people look at my film they see I’m around the ball all the time, I can make plays, I’m athletic, I get people down. They know my wrestling background and I’m a hard-nose player.
“What happens (with the draft) is all out of my control. I’ve got to keep teaching myself, keep working, stay in shape and concentrate on all the controllables, and just keep it all day to day. The agents, they do such a good job throughout the process where nothing really surprises you or catches you off guard. At the end of it you know anything can happen. It’s the unknown part, but you also look at that as the fun part of the journey.”
Even the Wonderlic — the cognitive test administered as part of the draft evaluation — didn’t surprise Rodriguez.
“I actually took that at the NFLPA Bowl instead of the combine,” he said. “The strangest question I came across was a math problem that was super easy but they worded it to where they try to make you second-guess yourself. We trained on it before hand and I remembered when we were told if it is that easy, they’re just trying to get into your head a little bit.
“They were right. Simple question, simple answer.”
Rodriguez said he’s had “12 or 13 talks” with teams on Zoom, talked to most team reps at the combine. In particular, he mentioned conversations with the Chiefs, Cowboys, Raiders and Texans.
And yet, the call may come from a team he hasn’t heard from. Muskogee ex Kamren Curl, the last area player to be drafted, was selected in 2020 by Washington, and Curl said he never had conversation with any Washington coach — just a team trainer at the combine.
Teams may make a draft selection based on need, or it may be the “best player available” regardless of position. Because of that, he could land in with a team lacking in the middle, or he could wind up on a team with a three-deep chart filled.
Rodriguez knows how he has to approach it in either case.
“I have to learn the system, the culture,” he said. “OSU did a good job helping us to adapt to our surroundings there, so I understand that.
“What it boils down to is how you approach it. Are you going to have the right mindset or a terrible mindset? You’ve got to be excited and ready to go in there and work.”
He’ll watch it unfold at his parents’ home — his preference, just with family and maybe a few outsiders. Two of those invited, he said, will be Dale Condict, the Wagoner head coach and Travis Bryant, who was defensive coordinator when he was there.
If the Cowboys call, look for some “extra” emotion.
Condict, himself a devout Dallas fan, was shown a recent Dallas blogger draft projection that had Rodriguez going there in the fifth round, and responded this way:
“I’d cry tears of joy if that happens,” he said.
“But I hope it’s the fourth round.”
Rodriguez laughed when hearing that.
“That would be just fine,” he said. “But at the end of the day, again, it’s out of my control, and I’ll just be grateful for whatever happens.”
