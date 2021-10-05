Cason Albin just attributes it to work ethic and the desire to stay busy.
That includes everything from getting up at 6 a.m. to feed goats to refusing to come off scout team during football practice during the late afternoons.
“It’s just in me to keep going,” the Hilldale senior defensive end said. “We have some cows and used to have a goat farm and in the summertime we’d haul square bales of hay.”
Well, OK, he’s not doing ALL that now.
But as for the scout team work?
“Me and coach (Earnie) Ragland (the Hilldale defensive coordinator) have to yell at him to get off scout team,” said defensive line coach Bailey Puckett. “He’s gotten more scout team reps than anyone on the team. He just loves playing.”
And his football field work goes way beyond scout team. Somewhere, he needs to rest, because he’s a two-year starter on the edge of the front when the opponents have the football.
He was an All-Phoenix selection a year ago with 86 tackles, 62 solo and 31 for losses, with six sacks and 17 hurries. After sitting out the season opener with COVID, the interesting stat for him right now is eight sacks in four starts. He’s also got 17 total tackles and 11 for lost yardage.
“And Poteau threw the ball like three times, so all eight have come in three games,” said Puckett.
That puts him on track for something interesting.
In the last 15 years of digital records, the most sacks by a Hilldale defender in a season is 13 by Justin Sanders in 2013. Several others have attained double-digits, but Sanders may well fit into some sort of record, at least in a generation of Hornets.
Sanders did it in 13 games, though. Albin is on track to get that before playing a postseason game.
“Pretty cool,” Albin said.
As for a school record, no one is sure of that. But Albin will take what he can.
The fact he has is no surprise, said Hilldale head coach David Blevins.
“He’s just a high-motor kid who comes every day with the same energy and such an enforcer on the D-line who causes so much havoc,” Blevins said.
It was Puckett two years ago who saw Albin plying that trade on the scout team.
“His get-off, his first two steps, are lightning quick, and he plays super hard,” Puckett said.
People used the word energy to define another guy who played on the Hornets’ defensive front. Will Dominguez was an All-Phoenix guy who as a senior in 2016 had 11 sacks.
Puckett played a year ahead of Dominguez, and was two years behind Sanders, himself an All-Phoenix pick.
“I had to practice against both,” Puckett said. “Will was super quick. Justin wasn’t a big dude either but played super hard. I do remember Sanders in a playoff game against Metro Christian where the quarterback rolled to his left and tosses a screen to the opposite side of the field and Sanders came all the way across to break it up.
“I can see Albin doing the same. They’re all pretty equal but I think Cason has gained 25-30 pounds since he was a sophomore.”
That kind of weight might be something that enhances his college-playing chances, even as a hybrid linebacker off the edge if not a full-blown defensive lineman.
But that’s not on Albin’s mind.
He’s currently taking classes at Indian Capital Vo-Tech to go into the heating and air conditioning business. He loves that as much as he loves playing defensive end.
“Coach (Blevins) has told me a few schools were interested, but I’ve just got to make myself interested,” he said.
“But I love where I’m at right now.”
“Whether he plays after this year or not, I’m glad he’s here this year,” said Puckett.
Notepad
The Hornets (3-2) head into the second half of the season looking up at everyone else in District 4A-4, having started district play 0-2 with losses to the most highly-touted teams in the district — Poteau 46-16 and then Broken Bow last week, 38-31.
Up first is a Stilwell team that’s winless on the year, followed by Muldrow, Sallisaw and McLain before a season-finale battle for the Rock with Fort Gibson. Up to Fort Gibson, the others have a combined season record of 3-16.
Fort Gibson joins Poteau and Broken Bow with 4-1 overall and 2-0 district marks. The Tigers handed Stilwell a 58-8 loss last week. Stilwell has scored only one other touchdown in four games, that coming in a 42-7 opening loss at Gentry, Ark.
Sallisaw’s win came against winless McLain. Muldrow beat Sallisaw 27-6 last week.
“We’re in a position where we’ve just got to start winning and we can’t overlook anybody,” said Blevins. “Sallisaw always plays us tough. From talking to people they had like 5-6 turnovers against Muldrow. But we know we had probably the two best at the outset of our schedule, and if you take away 2-3 plays last week, we’re 1-1 and not 0-2. But we didn’t and now we have to start climbing.”
Hilldale has won the last 11 meetings against Stilwell, including a 52-6 win last year.
