Green Country Lanes is closed as of Saturday. Last week, half of the facility’s leagues voted to end their seasons due to the COVID-19 virus. On Saturday, the facility announced it was closing for the time being due also to the pandemic.
Men's 225: Mark Forrest 249; Tim Sands 245; Phillip Lafave 243-235-233; Ric Hodges 232-248; Jessie Clark 227; Mike Olmstead 225; Earl Jones 225; Emmett Sharop 245; Chris Lucas 244; Bill Fillman 232-238-238; Mike Hebb 235; Larry Mayo 233; Tom Hebb 225; Ron Allen 242; Cody Buff 247; Johnny Barney 237; Tom Mann 237; Doug Pingleton 233-236; David Allen 225; Connie Marshall 231
Men's 250: Mike Haley 252; Bill Fillman 256; Ron Allen 255; Brian Kuykendall 253; Jerry Jenkins 267;
Men's 275: Thomas Patterson 299
Men's 600: Mike Haley 600; Mark Forrest 616; Earl Jones 625; Blake More 604; Emmett Sharp 601; Larry Mayo 615; Ron Allen 620-633; Doug Pingleton 643; Johnny Barney 609; Jackie Livers 602; Bert Farar 626; Lloyd Lester 616; Ken Wagner 603; Jerry Jenkins 605; Hoopie Pingleton 610
Men's 650: Tim Sands 687; Chris Lucas 660; Bill Fillman 670-683; Brian Kuykendall 653; Cody Buff 652
Men's 700: Thomas Patterson 730; Phillip Lafave 711; Ron Allen 721
Women's 200: Mindi Morgan 207; Beth Gulley 203; Pam Marshall 211-214-214; Margie Llewellyn 205; Amy Kuykendall 203; Gayla Wagner 207; Barbara Hodges 213
Women's 225: Mindi Morgan 225; Pam Mrshall 232
Women's 500: Mindi Morgan 542-549; Elaine Turner 509; Betty Rarick 527; Margie Llewellyn 513; Teresa Burroughs 500; Vicky White 546; Helen Puffer 506; Barbara Hodges 503
Women's 550: Beth Gulley 582; Pam Marshall 563-595; Amy Kuykendall 561; Cindy Adams 551
Women's 600: Pam Marshall 615
