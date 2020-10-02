Green Country Lanes
This week's top scores
Men's 225: Ron Smith 234-227; Grady Campbell 227-238; Blake Moore 235; Chris Spinks 227; Tommy Evans 225; Jason Wicks 240; Colby North 237; Doug Pingleton 235-226; Travis Turner 231; Brian Martin 226; Lonney Barney 225
Men's 250: Jackie Livers 256; Grady Campbell 255; Chip O'Dell 269
Men's 275: Bill Vaughn 278
Men's 600: Jackie Livers 635 ; Ron Smith 644; Blake Moore 616; Jayden Warner 617-614; Bill Fillman 625; Lonney Barney 624; Johnny Barney 606; Brian Kuykendall 606; Paul Jones 604
Men's 650: Billy Vaughn 683; Chip O'Dell 679; Doug Pingleton 665; Jason Wicks 655; Colby North 651
Men's 700: Grady Campbell 720
Women's 200: Beth Gulley 211; Amanda Ross 209; Tobi Thompson 201; Kristin Wolfe 211-211; Amy Kuykendall 500
Women's 225: Kristin Wolfe 235
Women's 500: Margie Bryson 513-Beth Stubbs 510; Toby Thompson 519-541; Amanda Ross 530; Michelle Stewart 530; Mindi Morgan 507
Women's 550: Beth Gulley 555
Women's 650: Kristin Wolfe 657
