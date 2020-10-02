Green Country Lanes

This week's top scores

Men's 225:  Ron Smith 234-227; Grady Campbell 227-238; Blake Moore 235; Chris Spinks 227; Tommy Evans 225; Jason Wicks 240; Colby North 237; Doug Pingleton 235-226; Travis Turner 231; Brian Martin 226; Lonney Barney 225

 

Men's 250:  Jackie Livers 256; Grady Campbell 255; Chip O'Dell 269

 

Men's 275:  Bill Vaughn 278

 

Men's 600:  Jackie Livers 635 ; Ron Smith 644; Blake Moore 616; Jayden Warner 617-614; Bill Fillman 625; Lonney Barney 624; Johnny Barney 606; Brian Kuykendall 606; Paul Jones 604

 

Men's 650:  Billy Vaughn 683; Chip O'Dell 679; Doug Pingleton 665; Jason Wicks 655; Colby North 651

 

Men's 700:  Grady Campbell 720

 

Women's 200:  Beth Gulley 211; Amanda Ross 209; Tobi Thompson 201; Kristin Wolfe 211-211; Amy Kuykendall 500

 

Women's 225:  Kristin Wolfe 235

 

Women's 500:  Margie Bryson 513-Beth Stubbs 510; Toby Thompson 519-541; Amanda Ross 530; Michelle Stewart 530; Mindi Morgan 507

 

Women's 550:  Beth Gulley 555

 

Women's 650:  Kristin Wolfe 657

