A third-quarter charge for Muskogee didn’t hold up in the final eight minutes Friday night at Rougher Village.
As close as the Roughers came in a 72-65 setback against Sand Springs, both boys and girls are still looking to put into history the first win by a home team in the new arena through four attempts.
Jamarian Ficklin gave the Roughers a 45-44 lead with 40 seconds to go in the third quarter, a period in which they came back from an 11-point deficit with 6:19 to go in the period. They’d also just managed two field goals in the second quarter, one each by Javian Webber and Bryce Thornton, and trailed 34-27 at the break before the Sandites struck twice in the first two minutes of the third.
It was tied twice, the last at 52-all, when Kooper Kelly’s free throws gave Sand Springs a lead it would not relinquish. What followed were two consecutive Rougher turnovers in the front court. Kelly scooped up one loose ball in the lane and took it the distance for a layup, then the other led to a 3-pointer by Michael Foster and a 59-52 advantage for the Sandites (9-8) with just under four minutes remaining.
“We were guilty of doing some things there that as I told the guys, if you don’t work on it in practice, don’t do it in a game,” said MHS coach Lou Dawkins, whose team is now 4-14. “We got too careless with the ball and as I told our guys, our alertness has to be on a swivel every single second.”
Dawkins’ strategy early was to press, and press hard to create opportunities, but the Sandites used some height advantages to beat the press with 18 inside points in the first half. Luke Hooper, a 6-foot-4 senior, led that charge with eight of his 10 first-half points coming there. He finished with 15, but spent much of the third quarter on the bench after picking up his third foul.
The Roughers got some help inside off the bench in the third quarter from Gervon Washington. It’s a spot they’ve struggled in since losing Dion Wilkerson suffered a fractured hand in mid-January.
They also spread out some offensive punch — four finished in double figures. Webber had 19 points with five 3s. Thornton had 16, Ficklin 13 and Edward James 12.
“I was proud of that. We did show some improvement,” Dawkins said. “Javion is a special talent as a shooter and once the guys start understanding we can utilize him more coming off down screens and rip screens, we’ll be much more effective. This is all still a learning process and there’s things like that which are part of the process.”
The Sandites won the first meeting at Sand Springs, 38-30.
Muskogee has three games left at home on its backloaded home schedule this season — Jenks on Tuesday, Union on Friday and Bartlesville a week from Tuesday.
Girls:
Sand Springs 63, Muskogee 41
The visitors, coached by former Muskogee boys coach Josh Berry, made it 3-for-3 against the Lady Roughers, having won 56-46 at Sand Springs and 49-34 in the Putnam City Invitational.
Sand Springs (12-5) was 8 of 13 in the first quarter. Muskogee was 4 of 5, but the Lady Roughers had four turnovers and trailed 20-8 at the end of one.
Jakayla Swanson’s layup got Muskogee within eight at 23-15 with 2:25 until halftime, but the Sandites closed with a basket by Morris and free throws by Hailey Jackson to lead 27-15.
The closest the Lady Roughers (5-13) would get was seven, but they would fade in the fourth.
Jackson had nine of her game-high 22 points in the final quarter. Sand Springs had a 10-0 run in the closing minutes snapped at the end with Bianca McVay’s free throws with 31.6 left for the game’s final outcome.
“We missed a lot of layups,” said MHS coach Bryan Bunch. “We had moments where we kept coming back, but making those layups shortens their runs and we have to execute those better.”
McVay had 20 points for MHS. Swanson was next with nine.
“Bianca was great offensively and defensively,” said Bunch. “Someone’s got to take some of that load. We’ll get back to work on that and see about making some adjustments.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.