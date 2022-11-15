Nine of last year’s 12 All-Phoenix selections graduated, including two-time MVP Javontae Campbell of Muskogee. That leaves a lot of questions as to who will be the area’s hot shots going into the 2022-23 prep boys basketball season.
The coaches are just as new, and in one case, so is the court that will hold games.
Lou Dawkins at Muskogee, William Bencoma at Haskell, T. W. Estes at Gore and Joe Hays at Porum are all new. More familiar but in new posts are Gary Hendrix at Hilldale, back after stints at Canadian and Pryor after a long run at Fort Gibson. Jim Glover moves over from a tenure at Checotah and switches groups, back to the boys side at Webbers Falls. Scott Belcher has coached the Braggs girls, but shifts over to the boys. In all, nine coaches are in their second year or less at their current posts.
On the other end, Chad Clark is the senior most coach at his current gig, now 20 years at Okay. And Clark just may have the best team he’s had since a run of state trips from 2015-17.
Finally, just as its football team did, Muskogee will have a new playing location. The Roughers will occupy the new fieldhouse at Rougher Village this season, but they’ll be road warriors for a while as final touches are made to the facility. The first home game isn’t scheduled until Jan. 13 against Broken Arrow.
MUSKOGEE
Last year: 9-12, 6A area finalist.
Coach: Lou Dawkins, 1st season.
Returning starters: None.
Expected contributors: Bryce Thornton, 6-1, G, Jr.; Deon Wilkerson, 6-6, F, Jr.; Kayden McGee, 6-2, G, Jr. Martell Bolton, 6-1, G, Jr.; Jamarian Ficklin, 6-2, G, So.; Teyon Brewer, 6-5, F, Jr.; Wesley Harvey, 6-9, C, Jr.; Javion Webber, 6-2, G, So.; Anthony Watson, 6-2, F, Jr.
First game: Dec. 6, at Sand Springs
Dawkins, who was a highly successful high school coach at Saginaw. Mich., starts fresh here with no returning starters, including among the graduated two-time All-Phoenix MVP Javontae Campbell off a team that was within a win of a state berth, and Dawkins won’t see much of his team until football season is done. Harvey and Wilkerson are listed at 6-9 and 6-6 and will be surrounded by athletic, pressure defensive talent. The new gym at Rougher Village won’t see action until Jan. 13.
HILLDALE
Last year: 18-8, 4A area semifinalist.
Coach: Gary Hendrix, 1st season.
Returning starers: Logan Harper, 6-4, F, Sr.; Jax Kerr, 6-8, So., P.
Expected contributors: Cole Leach, 6-4, So.; Vann Morphis, 6-0,. Sr.; Ryder Clayborn, 5-9, Sr.; Lamarion Burton, 6-0, Sr.; Eric Virgil, 5-10, Sr.; Rance Reynolds, 6-0, Jr.; Hayden Pickering, 5-6, So.
First game: Okmulgee, Dec. 1.
Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. That’s Hendrix, the former and longtime Fort Gibson coach, who will be at the archrival post this season. Harper averaged 10 points a game. Conner Cottrell, a part-time starter at guard, transferred to Oaks as his dad is coaching there.
FORT GIBSON
Last year: 21-5
Coach: Todd Dickerson, 20th season overall.
Returning starters: Blaine Scott, 5-10, G, Jr.
Expected to contribute: Karl Garrett, 6-3, F, Jr.; Cooper Wicks, 6-3, F, Jr.; Ryker Thornbrugh, 6-2, F, Jr; Simeon Adair, 5-8, G, Jr.
First game: At Wagoner, Dec. 2.
A lot of newcomers. Scott averaged 10 points as a starter. Dickerson is hoping that family lines of brothers who have been part of previous success will fuel the development of this group.
OKTAHA
Last year: 16-11
Coach: Dirk Walden, 3rd season.
Returning starters: Preston Holmes, G, Sr. (17 ppg); Grant Edwards (8 ppg), Hunter Dearman, 6-0, F/G, Sr. (9 ppg), A.J. Fisher, 6-5, Sr. (8 ppg).
Expected to contribute: Dylan Walden, 5-11, G, So.; Alfred Taylor, 6-2, F, Jr.; Braxton Casey, 5-7, G, So.; Tyler Roby, 5-10, G, So.
First game: Haskell, Nov. 29.
Edwards missed the postseason with an injury, but with him back and Holmes returning as an All-Phoenix selection in 2021-22, the Tigers should make a push beyond an area tournament conclusion.
WARNER
Last year: 12-13, 2A area finalist.
Coach: Anthony Porter, 2nd season.
Returning starters: Jace Jackson, 6-2, G, Jr. (10 ppg, 5 rpg,); Blake Ellis, 6-6, F, Jr., (5 rpg).
Expected to contribute: Adam Thompson, 6-2, F, Sr.; Hayden Terrell, 6-0, G, Jr.; Julian Hensley, 6-0, G, Sr.; Jaxson Cash, 5-9, G, Fr.; Reed Pickering, 5-8, G, Jr.
First game: At Liberty, Nov. 2.
Eagles made a surprising run to the area tournament last season in Porter’s first season after coaching at Vian.
OKAY
Last year: 19-8, 1A area quarterfinalist.
Coach: Chad Clark, 20th season.
Returning starters: Duckee Swimmer, 6-2, F, Jr.; Ashton Walters, 5-10, G, Jr.; Tito Ramos, 6-1, G/F, Jr.; Diezel Davis, 5-8, PG, So.; Bryson Parnell, 6-1, F, So.
Expected to contribute: Chase Clark, 6-0, PG, Fr.; Bryant Allen, 5-6, G, Jr.; Chance Burk, 5-8, G, Sr.; Austin Russell, 6-0, F, Sr.
First Game: At Gans, Nov. 28
Mustangs made a deep run reaching the area round and have everyone back, including Davis, the All-Phoenix Newcomer of the Year last season. Chase Clark is the son of the coach and former Mustang standout himself.
CHECOTAH
Last year: 10-14
Coach: Jason Dowdy, 12th season.
Returning starters: Elijah Thomas, 6-1, So. (8 ppg, 7 rpg); Maddox Bridges, 6-0, So. (t0 ppg), Ryuen Johnson, 5-10, Sr. (5 ppg, 5 rpg); Tyler Orman, 6-1, So. (5 ppg, 5 rpg).
Expected to contribute: Kamden Miller, 6-4; Tyler Corn, 5-10.
First game: Roland, Nov. 29.
Injuries gave the Wildcats a lot of unplanned experience a year ago.
EUFAULA
Last year: 16-7
Coach: Jeff Oliver, 5th season (30th overall).
Returning starters: Riley Morgan, 6-3, G/F, Sr.; Jake Parish, 6-1, F, Sr.
Expected to contribute: Talon Weaver, 6-2, G, So.; Keaton Parish, 5-11, G, Fr.; Jentry James, 5-6, G, Fr.; Jaxon Lange, 6-2, F, Jr.; Ledger Folsom, 5-6, G, Fr.
A good chunk of experience and scoring left via graduation in multi-time All-Phoenix Alex Paris, along with Justis James and Khelil Ddere. Oliver hopes to use a strong defense and rebounding to guide the team as the offense follows.
First game: Muldrow, Nov. 29.
WEBBERS FALLS
Last year: 13-8
Coach: Jim Glover, 1st year.
Returning starters: Caden Dishman, 6-3, F, Sr. (5.1 ppg, 5.7 apg). Stryker Chappel, 6-3, F., Jr.; Maddux Shelby, 5-10, G, Jr. (5.8 ppg, 4.4 apg, 2 spg); Luke Pierce, 5-8, G, So.
Expected to contribute: Jaxon Swearingen, 5-10, G; Caleb Dishman, 6-4, C, Jr. (6 ppg), Riley Ogg, 6-3, F, Sr.
First game: Arkoma, Nov. 29.
Glover, who coached the Checotah girls in recent years, returns to the boys side where he was at Oktaha prior to going to Checotah, going to state multiple times there. Swearingen was hurt last year but should make an impact.
BRAGGS
Last year: 12-8
Coach: Scott Belcher, 1st year.
Returning starters: Jaylen Melton, 5 -10, G, So.; Tayten Chapa, 5-10, G, Sr.; Austin Rowan, 6-1, G, Sr.; Conner Miller-Dause, 6-1, F, Jr.; Blaise McMahon, 6-4, F, Jr.
Expected to contribute: Chance Meadows, 5-11, F, Sr.; Joseph Miles, 5-9, G, Jr.; Treveon Ashley, 5-10, G, So.; Mengla Xiong, 5-10, G, So.; Daryl Winter, 5-10, G, Fr.; Hazen Edwards, 5-11, G, Fr.; Lakota Martin, 5-7, G, Fr.
First game: Opened Nov. 1.
Melton and Chapa were the clear leaders off last year’s team, but a deep mix of contributors is expected off a team that lost one piece off last year’s team. Scott Belcher adds the boys program to his girls coaching duties.
WAGONER
Last year: 12-13.
Coach: Dante Swanson, 2nd year.
Returning starters: Corbin Marsey, 5-10, Sr., (13 ppg, 6 rpg, 3 apg). Jashawn Davison, 5-8, So.(10 ppg).
Expected to contribute: Dante Swanson Jr., 5-9, So., Matt Swanson, 5-0, So.
First game: Stilwell, Nov. 29.
Swanson has an All-Phoenix selection in Marsey as the former Bulldog and Tulsa Hurricane player himself embarks on Year Two of his reign.
PORUM
Last year: 7-10
Coach: Joe Hays, 1st year.
Returning starters: Michael Wright, 6-1, G/F, Jr.; Isaiah Sallee, 5-10, G, So.; Rylind Tillery, 6-1, G/F, Jr.; Rowdy Harris, 5-11, Jr., G;
Kyle Rock, 6-2, F, Sr.; Augustine Tallon, 5-10, G, Jr.; Cooper Franklin, 6-4, F/C, So.; Waylon Dishman, 5-11, F, So.; Zec Ayers, 6-3, F/C, Fr.; Luke Johnson, 6-1, G/F, Fr.
First game: Hulbert, Nov. 28.
Michael Wriight leads an experienced group, returning as a third-year starter and junior averaging double digits in scoring.
PORTER
Last year: 21-5, 1A area quarterfinalist.
Coach: Corey Miller, 2nd year.
Returning starters: Mason Plunk, 5-10, Sr. (9.3 ppg, 4.3 apg); Logan Crain, 6-4, Sr. (4.7 ppg).
Expected to contribute: Logah Faulconer, 5-11, Jr.;’ Sam Hensley, 5-10, So.; Logan Roberts, 6-1, Jr.; Braydn Israel, 6-3, So.; Blake Cole, 6-0, Sr.; Braydeon Nelson, 6-0, So.; Mason Seaton, 5-9, Sr.
Plunk is a returning point guard. He and Crain will be relied upon heavier with the loss of three starters including the 23-point average of Kejuan Reynolds. Depth will need to come from players like Hensley, who comes over from Hilldale where his dad coached but now takes the reins on Porter’s girls side.
HASKELL
Last year: 6-17.
Coach: William Bencoma, 1st year.
Returning starters: Brannon Westmoreland, 6-5, F, Sr.; Lane Mann, 6-3, F, Sr.
Expected to contribute: Brady Neal, 5-10, So.; Dylan Ozinga, 6-2, Jr.
First game: At Oktaha, Nov. 29.
Bencoma moves over from Okemah and has been at Weleetka and Kiefer. Westmoreland will be a major cog in the Haymakers’ attack.
GORE
Last year: 9-11
Coach: T.W. Estes, 1st year (11th overall).
Returning starters: Jackson Duke, 5-11, G, Sr.; Benjamin Kirkpatrick, 6-1, G, Sr.; Keigan Reid, 6-1, F, Sr.; Noah Cooper, 6-2, G, Jr.
Expected to contribute: Aiden Dickerson, 6-4, F, Sr.; Journey Shells, 6-2, G, Jr.; Hunter McGee, 5-9, G, Jr.; Byron McDuffie, 5-10, G, So.
First game: Porum, Nov. 29.
Football comprises a core group of six and a host of young guys. Guards are versatile inside and out and athleticism of forwards will give Estes a solid group to try and improve on a near .500 finish a year ago.
