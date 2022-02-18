By Mike Kays
One thing is for certain heading into next week’s Class 6A regionals, Muskogee’s boys are acutely familiar with close ones.
Friday just happened to come against a Sapulpa team that stood 4-17 entering Ron Milam Gymnasium for the Roughers’ combined Senior Night and basketball homecoming — and perhaps a little distraction overload, not to mention tricky roster management, came in to play in what wound up as a 55-45 Muskogee win to close the regular season.
Everyone played, and that included 11 seniors on the roster.
“I think that’s the most important thing to take from tonight, building memories,” Muskogee coach Lynwood Wade said. “Those kids got to play even if they didn’t score, it’s like they got to be with their guys they practice with every day. I’m glad we could make that happen and come away with a win.”
JaVontae “Soup” Campbell finished his home career with 20 points. He had the first three baskets, one off one of his three first-half steals, and the Roughers led 6-0 on the way to a 10-2 advantage on Bryce Duncan’s free throws.
Sapulpa would close to 13-9, then flirt but not take the lead in the second. They were within a basket at 19-17 when 25 steal to Keondre Johns on the outlet and layup off the fast break to make it 21-17 With the Chieftains within one again at 23-22, Campbell had a steal and layup, but Terry Gaddis ended the half with a basket and it stood 25-24 at the half in favor of the Roughers.
Campbell again had the hot hand in the third, scoring 10 points. A Kardarious Freeman 3 off the left wing made it 41-37 going to the fourth. Freeman would come up big in the final period hitting two more from the same spot, including one that took the Chieftains into a timeout with 3:30 to play down 48-41.
“Every day you’re looking for someone to step up. Soup has been consistent all year but it’s great to see other kids step up and give us that added firepower and (Freeman) did that,” said Wade.
Having that will be the key to Muskogee’s playoff hopes, beginning with a game Friday at Jenks against Union, a team the Roughers (7-10) beat at home last month. The winner keeps its season alive for another week.
“I think it starts on the defensive end,” said Campbell. “We got some good stops tonight. We were bad on the boards early but we came through, got some clutch ones and knocked down free throws.”
The latter there is the key, said Duncan, who hit 5-of-6 from the line Friday.
“We’re probably the scrappiest team in the playoffs. But close games against good teams, we’ve got to have those free throws,” he said.
Duncan finished with 10 points, as did Freeman.
D’Andre Titsworth, Joseph Campbell, Mycheal Carter, Braylin Reed, Sam Hinter, Kennedy McGee, J’Lyon Larkpor and Blade Todd joined Campbell, Duncan and Johns in a farewell contest at home.
Girls:
Sapulpa 53, Muskogee 34
Muskogee began the game 0-for-7 before Malaysia Burton’s layup with 2:30 to go got them on a 3-of-4 finish, with Akira Eubanks also draining a 3 and Jakayla Swanson a layup right at the end of the quarter.
The second quarter would resemble the first 5 1/2 minutes. Muskogee was 0-for-13 all told and missed all nine 3-point attempts. A 10-7 lead at the start of the second quarter grew to 21-7 at the half against the bigger and taller Chieftains.
The Lady Roughers battled near even in the third. Swanson had six of the 13 points and they outscored Sapulpa 13-12 after trailing by 20, 31-11, with 3:28 left in the quarter. Jenee Coleman’s jumper with 6:09 left in the quarter ended the scoring slump of about 10 minutes.
Sapulpa ran the transition game to a 44-23 lead in the fourth.
Swanson, who had two first-half points, finished with 14 to lead Muskogee (2-13). She fouled out with :07 left.
Stailee Heard, a 5-10 junior, led Sapulpa (15-6) with 24 points Matayla Hall, a freshman, had 14 points.
The Lady Roughers go against regional host Sand Springs in a first-round game on Thursday, the loser headed home for the year.
Friday was the final home game for seniors Coleman, Eubanks and Shonnea Dansberry.
