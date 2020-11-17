Braggs has suspended its varsity boys basketball contest for the remainder of this season following an incident that occurred on campus has been turned over to Muskogee County Sheriffs to investigate.
An official with the Sheriff’s Department said there would be no comment on the nature or details of the incident at this time.
“It’s out of our hands,” said Braggs boys coach Jeff Fry, who said he became aware of it and met with superintendent John Pinkston on Thursday after the Wildcats’ game against Kinta. “Members of the team were involved. We got details and then handed it over to the authorities. It breaks my heart."
With just two seniors and two freshmen remaining on the roster, Fry said one senior was going to attempt to transfer immediately and the two freshmen will be paired with junior high players to play out the year on that level. Tuesday’s game at Haileyville was forfeited. The varsity girls program will continue their schedule.
Two years ago, Braggs’ boys team reached the state tournament for the first time in 65 years.
Pinkston could not be reached for comment.
