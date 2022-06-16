First-year head coach Ryan Nolan had an idea of the receivers he would be working with at Fort Gibson in his no-huddle offense before he arrived in late April.
In a short time, he’s had a good look at one of those, and likes what he sees in senior Hunter Branch.
“The way he attacks space is really good,” Nolan said after a 7-on-7 session this week at Indian Bowl with Muskogee, Hilldale, Coweta, Sequoyah and Tahlequah. “He’s got great ball skills and does a great job manipulating his body to make catches, putting himself in the best position to make the catch.”
The 6-foot-2, 160-pound Branch has indeed been busy running down balls this summer. After 7-on-7, it was on to play a couple of baseball games, then another the following day, and then three over the course of the weekend — not to mention a couple of showcases he’ll participate in on his own later, all coming from an outfielder who was All-Phoenix this past year as the Tigers returned to the Class 4A state tournament.
It all makes for a nice blend of muscle memory and skill set — oh, and throw in a basketball camp he’s got this week as well.
“I feel all my sports benefit each other,” he said. “Tracking down baseballs carries over to football and being in the right place at the right time and reading the ball while it’s in the air.”
With Nolan aboard, football will be different for Branch and the Tigers.
“I’ve got to be in better shape for his offense,” Branch said. “All my routes are pretty much deep routes so I’m always running.”
He’ll read what the corner does while quarterback Cole Mahaney in run-pass options will take what the defense shows him as it tries to keep up with the hurry-up attack.
Branch’s ability to stretch the field will be made even more profound when Cade Waggle, who has been nursing a back injury since track season, returns to the fold soon. Waggle was All-Phoenix a year ago with 44 catches, 725 yards and nine TDs. Branch was second (29 catches, 538 yards) but the leader in TD receptions with 10.
“He’s faster than me so yeah, it’s going to be a heck of a receiving corps in this offense,” Branch said.
Waggle and Branch will also man cornerback spots defensively. That’s where Branch made All-Phoenix a year ago with six interceptions and nine pass deflections.
“I’m more physical this year,” Branch said. “I would go get the ball if I had to last year but I’m all in on that part this year.”
Branch said the culture — offensive, defensive, locker room with Nolan on board — has him excited.
“Not just me,” he said. “The first day when we met him you could just tell things would change throughout the whole school. He’s made an impact on the coaches, you can just tell. Everyone wants to listen to him, everyone wants to learn and is more engaged. It’s better all-around.”
