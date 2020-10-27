The biggest hit to the 2020 football season has occurred — to Muskogee.
Athletic director Jason Parker told the Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon that due to increased COVID-19 numbers and consequently contact tracing, “we are done for the rest of the regular season, and will make a decision on the postseason at a later time.”
“We had more COVID cases in the school today so we’ve got a number of football players who are out on contact tracing,” he said. “We don’t have an exorbitant number in football who have tested positive, but the contact tracing numbers are significant enough that we cannot field a team.”
Parker declined to list exact contact tracing numbers, but said it would be enough to sideline the program through Nov. 10. That is three days before the start of the postseason.
Direct contact means an individual was within six feet for 15 minutes or more of a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Last week, one player had tested positive for COVID but the contact tracing forced school officials to cancel the game against Bixby last Friday and the scheduled makeup against Putnam City West which would have been today. That game was tentatively pushed to early next week and the situation regarding Friday’s game against Tulsa Washington was to be re-evaluated today.
The re-evaluation not only cancels that game but the regular season finale against Ponca City.
This Friday’s game was Muskogee’s homecoming. The homecoming coronation activities will be done virtually.
The decision ends a difficult 2020 regular season that began with the loss of three players due to injury who had offers or were being significantly recruited by Division I squads. The Roughers were winless through six games.
Football activities for the eighth and ninth grade football teams will continue as scheduled at this time. Tickets purchased for Friday’s home contest versus Booker T. Washington will be refunded via the Muskogee Athletic Department. Individuals who have purchased tickets should contact the Muskogee Athletic Department at (918) 684-3700 ext 1764.
