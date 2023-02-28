Includes area championship game times, and first-round games in consolation play for all area teams:
Class 4A Area II girls
At: Stroud
Who’s in: Wagoner, vs. Lincoln Christian, 6 p.m. Friday in finals
Lurking: Harrah-Harding Charter vs. Ada-Locust Grove
Lincoln Christian is No. 1 and 24-1 and that stands between Wagoner and the first ticket to state. Lincoln has won 13 straight and three playoff games by 64, 42 and 38. Behind the Wagoner version of Bulldogs is a team in Locust Grove they are 3-0 against, a Harding Charter team they handled for most of Saturday’s regional final and Ada, for the freshest measurement, lost by 38 to Lincoln in the regional finals.
Class 4A Area IV girls
At: Noble
Who’s in: Fort Gibson, vs. Inola, 6 p.m. Friday in finals
Lurking: Kingfisher-Sallisaw vs. Oologah-Anadarko
Fort Gibson lost in December to Inola in the latter’s own tournament. Fort Gibson beat Inola in the finals of the Old Fort Classic. The latter was part of the Lady Tigers’ 16-game win streak and a whole head of steam in search of their 19th consecutive state ticket — essentially older than any Lady Tiger. Yeah, swallow hard. 19.
Class 2A Area III girls
At: Cleveland
Who’s in: Warner, vs. Dale, 6 p.m Friday in finals
Lurking: Cashion-Chouteau vs. Wewoka-Fairland
Wagoner, you’re not the only one facing this. No.1 Dale at 25-1 has won by 20, 41 and 35 points in the postseason. and hasn’t lost since their season opener at Preston. But not so fast. Warner beat Preston four games later on Preston’s home court. Warner knows Fairland, having beat them in regionals and beat Chouteau by one in districts. Warner also knows they beat Fairland in regionals last year by 15 then lost to them by 24 in the area consolations last year.
Others:
CLASS 4A AREA II BOYS
At: Stroud
Finals: Ada vs. Douglass
Lurking: Hilldale-Newcastle (3 p.m. Thursday) vs. McLain-Victory Christian
Douglass edged Victory for a regional title in a tight battle. The Trojans handled Hilldale easily. Ada beat Newcastle by three. One of three boys teams still in area play, Hilldale has outlasted all its 4A neighbors and at this point is playing with house money. Gary Hendrix says he wishes he had this team at this level in December, but they’re dangerous enough to ruin seasons from this point on. He faced Kingfisher in the 4A finals at Fort Gibson in 2017.
CLASS 3A AREA III GIRLS
At: Ada
Finals: Idabel vs. Kingston
Lurking: Eufaula-Lindsay (1:30 p.m. Thursday) vs. Roland-Marlow
No. 4 Idabel seems to be the clear frontrunner, getting to the title game after beating Eufaula by 25. Beyond that, who knows. Eufaula nipped Roland in regionals and Marlow swept Lindsey in the regular season, but lost last week to Kingston.
CLASS 2A AREA II BOYS
At: Seminole
Finals: Wister vs. OCA
Lurking: Minco-Oktaha (3 p.m. Thursday) vs. Walters-Hulbert
The Tigers just didn’t shoot well versus Hulbert. Personnel-wise, Oktaha’s had to overcome the loss of one key starter who was released from the team several weeks back, but it sits at 6 with Wister at 19, OCA at 3, Minco at 11, and unranked Walters and Hulbert knowing one of them gets one more step.
CLASS 2A AREA II GIRLS
At: Seminole
Finals: Howe vs. Amber-Pocasset
Lurking: Oktaha-Walters (1:30 p.m. Thursday) vs. Minco-Sallisaw Central
Oktaha must beat No. 20 Walters and then one of two unranked teams, one it beat in districts. It’ll then be either a rematch with Howe after a gut-wrenching loss in the regional finals, or No. 2 Amber-Pocasset, sitting at 26-2.
CLASS 2A AREA III BOYS
At: Cleveland
Finals: Dale vs. Colcord
Lurking: Warner-Cashion (3 p.m. Thursday) vs. Christian Heritage-Fairland
Warner lost by one to Colcord. Colcord beat Fairland by 12.
