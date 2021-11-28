Photo

Lincoln Riley reacts during OU's 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday in Stillwater. Per multiple reports, Riley has accepted the head coaching position at USC and will be leaving OU.

 By Jesse Crittenden | Transcript Sports Editor

Multiple reports on Sunday beginning with The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman indicate Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has accepted the same job at Southern Callifornia. 

 

He would replace Clay Helton, who was fired in September after a 46-24 record.

Riley led OU to four consecutive Big 12 titles and three college football playoff appearances, all semifinal losses. The Sooners were eliminated from both on Saturday with a 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State.

Riley's record in five seasons was 55-10, including 33-7 in the Big 12. OU will leave by 2025 for the SEC.

