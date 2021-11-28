Multiple reports on Sunday beginning with The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman indicate Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has accepted the same job at Southern Callifornia.
He would replace Clay Helton, who was fired in September after a 46-24 record.
Riley led OU to four consecutive Big 12 titles and three college football playoff appearances, all semifinal losses. The Sooners were eliminated from both on Saturday with a 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State.
Riley's record in five seasons was 55-10, including 33-7 in the Big 12. OU will leave by 2025 for the SEC.
