Tiare Jennings drove a double to the right centerfield wall to score two runs in the top of the ninth inning, as Oklahoma defeated Stanford 4-2 to advance the the championship finals at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City on Monday.
Jennings' heroics came after OU had squandered opportunities in the seventh and eighth innings.
The Cardinal took the early lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run home run by Kylie Chung. Oklahoma battled back to tie the score on a sacrifice fly by Alynah Torres in the top of the second and a solo home run by Jayda Coleman in the third.
The Sooners will play in the finals that begin Wednesday and will face the survivor of Florida State and Tennessee. Those two teams beet at 6 p.m. Monday with the Seminoles needing one win to advance.
