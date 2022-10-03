THUNDER WIN — Tre Mann had 17 points, one of five in double figures, and Oklahoma City won its preseason opener on Monday, 112-101 at Denver.
Aaron Wiggins had 15 points, Josh Giddey had 14 points and 12 rebounds, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 11 points and Jalen Williams had 10 points for OKC, which led 30-21 at the end of one quarter but fell behind by one at the half, 52-51. They went back up 90-82 after three and will play Dallas at Tulsa on Wednesday.
BACONE SOCCER WINS — Bacone moved to 5-5 on the season on Monday by beating Texas College 4-2. Andrés Talavera opened the scoring for the Warriors with his first ever collegiate goal before Texas College equalized just before the half.
Fernando Villaseca scored one and Mateo Rodriguez scored two in the second half to secure the win. The Warriors have home games on Friday and Saturday at Love-Hatbox.
