Checotah’s Martin signs with Connors
Checotah senior Caden Martin has signed a letter of intent to do cross country while also walking on to play baseball at Connors State College.
Martin was a state qualifier in cross country in Class 4A for the Wildcats last year. He was a third baseman as a junior for Checotah and hit .376 in 85 at-bats in making the All-Phoenix team. This spring’s baseball season was halted just two weeks in due to the current health crisis.
MAC axes tourneys in eight sports
The Mid-American Conference is eliminating postseason tournaments in eight sports, including baseball and softball, and men’s and women’s basketball are among nine sports that will have postseasons scaled back.
The MAC’s announced the cost-cutting move Tuesday in response to the financial crisis being brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Postseason tournaments will also be discontinued in field hockey, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s soccer. Champions in the 12-team conference will be determined by regular-season results in sports without postseason tournaments.
Men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will only include the top eight teams in the final regular-season standings. Regular-season basketball schedules will increase to 20 conference games and opening round, on-campus tournament games will be eliminated.
Summer baseball events on
The annual Heartland All-Star Classic baseball tournament held annually in July at Connors State will go on as scheduled, Connors State baseball coach Perry Keith said Tuesday. The date is July 7-8. The softball portion will not go as scheduled.
One D2 conference suspends fall sports
The California Collegiate Athletic Association has suspended all fall sports for the upcoming year, the league announced on Tuesday.
The NCAA Division II conference currently has 13 members but will lose one with UC San Diego moving to Division I. The remaining 12 members are all part of the California State University system.
The league sponsors men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball during the fall.
