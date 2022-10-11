BRIEFS
MEN’S SOCCER: Flynn Semmerling scored three goals for Northeastern State and the RiverHawks held Bacone to a 37-2 deficit on shots on goal to win 10-0 at Tahlequah in men’s soccer.
Ryan McCully had two of NSU’s goals. The RiverHawks are 7-3-2. Bacone falls to 7-6 and goes against National Park College on Sunday at Hatbox.
THUNDER 117, PISTONS 99: In Detroit, Jalen Williams, the 12th overall pick last summer from Santa Clara, had 16 points and seven rebounds as Oklahoma City beat a Pistons team that lost Marvin Bagley III to a right knee injury.
Lu Dort and Josh Giddey also had 16 points apiece, with Giddey adding nine assists in the preseason tilt.
