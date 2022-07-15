BRIEFS
THUNDER 90, WARRIORS 82 — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 15 points and 14 rebounds, Jalen Williams had 10 points with six assists and Oklahoma City beat Golden State.
Gabe Brown and Jaden Shackelford each scored 12 points for Oklahoma City (3-1). Eugene Omoruyi scored 11 points and Vit Krejci had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Chet Holmgren did not play.
Jonathan Kuminga scored 16 points and James Wiseman added 14 for Golden State (1-3).
THREE RIVERS FALLS — Three Rivers Bandits dropped a run in the seventh on a missed pickoff attempt in a 2-1 loss to the Southeast Prospects on Friday at the Rusty Fulps Memorial Touranment in Warner.
The local American Legion team was outhit 6-3.
Three Oktaha pitchers — Hunter Dearman, Tucker Christian and Wyatt Hamilton — combined on the six-hitter, striking out six.
Three Rivers is now 14-13 and plays the Oklahoma Drillers at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Warner High School and Elevation Sports at 6 p.m. Sunday.
