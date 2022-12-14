LIV Golf added three more tournaments to its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, two of them at courses and markets where the PGA Tour no longer plays and a third on an Oklahoma course that previously held an LPGA Tour event.
Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow will host a LIV Golf event on May 12-14, the same week the PGA Tour is about five hours away in the Dallas area for the AT&T Byron Nelson.
That will give Tulsa three tournaments in three years — the Senior PGA Championship in 2021 and the PGA Championship this year, both at Southern Hills. Cedar Ridge, highly regarded in the state, had the 1983 U.S. Women’s Open won by Jan Stephenson, and an LPGA Tour event from 2004 to 2009.
The Saudi-funded rival league now has announced seven locations for its 14-tournament schedule next year.
LIV said it would go to The Gallery at Dove Mountain in the high desert north of Tucson, Arizona, where the Accenture Match Play Championship was held in 2007 and 2008 before moving to a different course at Dove Mountain.
Also on the schedule is the Old White course at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, which held a PGA Tour event from 2010 to 2019 until it was moved to the fall and shortly thereafter ended its contract. It will be played Aug. 4-6.
