Hilldale coach David Blevins saw the score that altered the course of things in District 4A-4 last week and put Poteau’s bid for a fifth consecutive district title in jeopardy.
Broken Bow knocked off Poteau 28-14 at Broken Bow on Thursday. The Savages (6-1, 4-0) come to Hilldale on Friday.
While the contest already shaped up as critical for the Hornets (5-2, 3-1) in terms of securing a top-two finish and a first-round playoff game at home, it now offers a chance to get back in the 4A-4 title conversation.
“I knew based on what they had coming back they were a really good football team,” said Blevins. “I thought it would be closer, but any time you go to Broken Bow it’s an extremely tough place to play.”
The Savages were a tough task for Hilldale last year, winning at Hilldale 38-31. They took a 17-point lead into the fourth quarter last year on the strength of four touchdown passes from quarterback Christian Brumley, who had 235 combined yards against Poteau and for this year has 1,711 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and just under 400 rushing yards and another nine rushing TDs.
It indeed starts with the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder on both sides of the ball. He had a team-high 16 tackles against Poteau last week. He’s working under new offensive coordinator Luke Ring, the son of former Broken Bow coach Glennis Ring, and a guy who spent the last two seasons as a student assistant under then OU coach Lincoln Riley. Rod Davis took over at the helm this season.
“He can throw, he can run the ball, he’s physical, he’s hard to tackle,” said Blevins of Brumley. “His team feeds off him. He’ll get himself out of situations and find his receivers, and if he runs be prepared because he will lay the wood on you.”
He’s surrounded by solid linebacker play from junior Adin Coley and sophomores Quinlan Bailey and Jace Roberts. Coley and Bailey, like Brumley, are all on pace for 100-tackle seasons.
Junior JaKyran Whitfield missed a couple of games earlier this season with an ankle injury but has managed to put up 700 total receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He had 106 receiving and a score last week but his presence was felt heavier on the defensive side where at safety he had 13 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Senior running back Kamden Rodgers is only 5-9, 140, but is considered a state title contender in powerlifting.
In the trenches is a two-way performer, Leland Billy (6-4, 285) on the defensive line and at tight end. He transferred from Valliant and sat out last season.
Hilldale will either go with Mason Pickering a third week or have senior Caynen David back. Pickering, a sophomore, was 9-of-18 for 156 yards in last week’s 49-0 win over Sallisaw. Last year David was 15-of-25 for 151 yards and a touchdown against Broken Bow.
If Pickering goes, he said he’s much more comfortable with another couple of weeks work.
“At Poteau I had only three days of practice and that was tough,” he said. “Still three weeks of practice isn’t really that much when you put it in perspective, but I’m a lot more comfortable with it now than I was then and I’ve got a lot more confidence in myself and have built up trust in my guys. I know they can get it done for me. I’ve learned to not try to force things, just go with the plan.”
If it’s David, Pickering will still be doing his thing at linebacker with an eye on Brumley.
“He’s an athlete. Man, he makes plays,” Pickering said. “But I like what we have going on and the things we have implemented to counter what they’ve got. ’m sure they’ve got the same for us, but I like what we have in place.”
Hornets running back Eric Virgil had 93 yards against the Savages last year but up until he had two big runs to ignite the late rally, he had 12 yards on eight carries.
“We’ll have to get started earlier, that’s for sure, and play better defense,” Blevins said. “It seems like we saw the power read with the quarterback all night long. Whether it’s spreading the ball around or running into a box we’ve got to find some offense.”
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
