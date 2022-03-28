Aiden Barnoski’s 2-for-3 game was the bright spot in a five-hit Roughers effort Monday, but the result was a 6-1 loss to Bartlesville in District 6A-4 baseball at Roughers Park.
Bartlesville had a 2-0 lead in the third when after Barnoski, who hit a one-out single, was picked off at first base, Anthony Watson walked, moved to second on Thaireen Thompson’s single to left, stole third and scored on an infield error.
It would remain at 2-1 until the Bruins plated three in the sixth, all with two outs. Gio Zapata gave up back-to-back walks with one out, and Kale Testerman came in to pitch. An error allowed one run to score and Brendan Asher’s two-run double made it 5-1.
Zapata threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out four and allowing just two hits. Two of his three runs were unearned. Testerman threw the final 1 2/3, surrendering three runs, all earned, on three hits.
Asher was the winning pitcher, striking out six over six innings. Zeb Henry struck out two in a hitless Rougher seventh.
Bradee Rigdon and Mason Moody each had two hits for the Bruins (9-5, 2-2), who host Muskogee (2-7, 0-5) today.
