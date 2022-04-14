McAlester’s bus trouble had the Buffaloes arriving late, creating a 52-minute delay of the first pitch at Rougher Park on Thursday.
Seth Sam just threw in the outfield before tossing a few from the mound once he took the field. He found himself after giving up three Muskogee runs in the first inning to tie the contest.
Past that, he allowed one hit over two innings and his team scored seven of what would bey 11 unanswered runs to run-rule the Roughers 14-3.
The Buffaloes, meanwhile, used nine hits and some help from the host – four hit batsmen and eight walks over the course of five pitchers — Gio Zapata, Ben Fulbright and Dale Grant in the third and Jacob Jones and Bradan Carter in the fourth.
Sam was relieved by Cale Prather for the final two innings. He’d give up a leadoff single to Anthony Watson to start the fifth, and walks to both Bell and Zapata, but Thairenn Thompson flied out to straightaway center field to end the game.
Zapata gave up three in the first, but his team got those back in the bottom of the first.
Grant greeted Sam with a single, but was picked off on an attempted steal of second. Anthony Watson walked to regain the baserunner, Jayden Bell singled into shallow center, and Kale Testerman walked to load the bases with one out. Zapata’s sinking line drive was run down for the catch by Zac Friestad, with Watson having to retreat to third. Thompson walked on five pitches though, bringing Watson in.
Aiden Barnoski then singled to right, plating Bell and a sliding Testerman, beating the throw to the plate. The bus delay and a 30-minute first inning later, it was knotted at 3.
McAlester got a run in the second when Lleyton Bass grounded toward the middle. Testerman charged hard from his second-base spot, dove to flag it down and managed to throw Bass out at first, but Sam, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning, scored from third on the play.
It would be all McAlester would need.
In the third, McAlester chased both Zapata, who gave up single and walk, and Fulbright, who did the same, then Grant came in and walked a run in before Ethan Gillispie’s shot sailed over centerfielder Thompson, scoring three for a 9-3 advantage in the third. A sac fly by Gage Mullins made it 10-3 before Muskogee got out of the third.
The Buffs kept it going in the fourth, getting four more runs off Jones and Carter.
One late highlight for the Roughers came when Jayden Bell robbed Cade Lesnau of extra bases with a long running catch in left in the fifth. Bell had the best day at the plate for the home team, going 2-for-2 with a single, double and walk.
Muskogee (5-14) will host Checotah on Saturday in another non-district tilt. McAlester moved to 15-11.
