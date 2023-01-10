It looked like the game might be a runaway.
The Wagoner Bulldogs shredded the Hilldale zone defense for eight first-half treys and led by as many as 14 late in the half.
But the never-say-die Hornets put together an incredible third quarter, took the lead for a brief time but ended up losing to the Bulldogs 60-54 at the Hilldale Event Center.
Wagoner was 8-of-20 from beyond the arc in the first half and while the Hilldale zone forced the Bulldogs outside, Wagoner’s quick passing found the open man led by JaShawn Davison, who had 12 of his 15 points in the first half.
After Hilldale grabbed a 2-0 lead, Davison hit one of his 3-pointers to get Wagoner off and running. They led by five after the first quarter and used a 10-0 run in the second quarter to grab a 32-18 lead late in the half.
But the tide turned in the third quarter as the Hornets caught fire, with sophomore forward Jax Kerr hitting eight of his game-high 18 points in the quarter. Defensively the Hornets (5-7) switched to a man-to-man defense which slowed the Bulldogs down as they went just 1-of-13 from the field. and Hilldale outscored Wagoner 16-4 in the quarter to take a 37-36 lead after three quarters.
But senior Corbin Marsey got the fourth quarter started for Wagoner (6-4) with three 3s in the first 2 1/2 minutes to stake the Bulldogs to a 48-41 lead. Hilldale battled back with a Lamarion Burton basket making it 56-52 with 2:04 to play and Eric Virgil hit a trey with a 1:20 left to cut the Wagoner lead to 57-54. Following a Wagoner miss, the Hornets had a couple of close-in misses by Mason Forhan that turned the tide as Dante Swanson hit both ends of a one-and-one with 41 seconds left to make it a five-point Bulldog lead. The Hornets got the ball down low on the next possession but couldn’t convert on three attempts.
“We slowed them down in the third quarter, but they got hot again in the fourth quarter,” said Hilldale coach Gary Hendrix. “Those point-blank misses late could have cut it to a one-point lead and who knows what might have happened then. But I’m pleased with our guys’ efforts, and we’re getting better and they’re beginning to understand how I’d like for them to play.”
Wagoner coach Dante Swanson knows that being young and small, the 3-pointer is their best weapon, and he was please to see his young team hold together after the Hilldale comeback.
“You can’t have a team full of guards and not be able to shoot the ball well,” he said. “The nights are long when those shots aren’t going in and it’s great when they are going in. Hilldale really stepped it up in the third quarter to take the lead, but I was glad to see as young as we are we kept our composure and came out with the win.”
The Bulldogs were 6-of-8 from 3-point land in the final quarter and 15-of-38 for the game from beyond the arc.
Besides Davison, Wagoner was paced by Swanson with 17 points and Marsey with 16 points. Virgil had 15 points for the Hornets to join Kerr in double figures.
The Hornets return to the event center Friday to entertain Locust Grove while Wagoner will be at Tahlequah Sequoyah.
