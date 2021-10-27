Wagoner head coach Dale Condict’s weekend of evaluation with his team sitting at 3-2 came up with an answer to getting back to being Wagoner.
The Bulldogs needed new leashes. More or less.
He dumped the diamond offense he’d become comfortable with and opted for a spread formation, getting away from the more smashmouth-capable set.
Wagoner has since won easily in three games, outscoring Catoosa, Miami and Oologah by 163-16 and now head to Grove on Friday with an eye on another District 4A-3 championship.
Travis Bryant, Wagoner’s former defensive coordinator and also a Hilldale assistant prior to that, returned to the staff as offensive coordinator this year.
“It’s taken some time to learn some of the new things under him and it also took me letting go of something we’ve done the last few years focusing on one thing and getting good at it,” Condict said.
They mixed both formations into a game that saw Wagoner get shut out for the first time in 151 games, 3-0 to Bristow in week five.
“I sat down that weekend and charted numbers through the first few games and with our personnel felt like we needed to pick a direction we wanted to go,” he said. “It’s involved more shotgun, although it hasn’t been a wholesale change there. Even then we were 50-50 shotgun and under center, and the other night we were in the shotgun all but one play.”
It’s benefitted quarterback Gabe Rodriguez. Through five games, Rodriguez had just one touchdown pass. He’s had 11 in the last three games.
While shifting to more of a dual threat, he’s still leading the team in rushing with 721 yards, but has now thrown for 859 yards on 64-of-127.
“We’ve put a lot on him,” Condict said of the younger brother of three-time state champion quarterback Malcolm Rodriguez, now Oklahoma State’s inside linebacker. “What we’re running now requires him to be a coach on the field. He may be reading both a lineman and a secondary guy all in the same play and he’s getting better and better at it. The more he’s thrown the ball the better a quarterback he’s become, but he’s been a good runner all along.”
Wagoner’s record-setting defense was blasted away by graduation. Defensive end Fred Watson was a holdover and has excelled. At safety, Rodriguez has 77 tackles.
The Bulldogs have a big test for the new offense at Grove, which has its own explosive attack. The Ridgerunners average 51 points a game at 8-0, 5-0 in the district, coming off a year with a near-upset of Hilldale in the first round, falling 43-42 as the teams swapped three touchdowns in the final two minutes.
Quarterback Carson Trimble is the grandson of the late Jenks head coach, Allan Trimble. Carson’s father is the offensive coordinator at Grove. There’s also running back Emmanuel Crawford, who is seeking his second 1,000-yard rushing campaign with a hand-held 4.46 40 speed. Most interesting about Crawford, who had an 83-yard kickoff return against Hilldale in that playoff encounter a year ago, is that he was adopted out of an orphanage he was placed in in 2009, after being sold into slavery by birth parents unable to provide for him in his native Ghana.
Wagoner enters the game along with Bristow as one-loss teams. Bristow hosts thrice-beaten Catoosa this week. With a win by the maximum 15-point tiebreaker points spread then and with all three winning by that margin against non-contenders in week 10, Wagoner would need to win Friday and win by five or more points to win the tiebreaker in the event of a three-way tie. A Bristow loss along the way and the winner of Friday’s game at Grove wins the district.
A loss for the Bulldogs and they would likely end up third and on the road in the first round of the postseason for the first time since 2009. That year they were fourth in 4A-4 and beat 4A-3 champion Jay 35-0 before losing in the next round to Douglass.
