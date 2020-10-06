For Oktaha’s fastpitch and baseball programs, the year started out so 2020.
Both teams had players test positive for COVID-19 and with contact tracing involved, both saw the start to their seasons delayed two weeks.
This week, both have gone to distance learning to avoid the wrong type of classroom connection that only 2020 can bring. But at least one thing is normal. Both are back at state — Kia Holmes’ fastpitch squad for the fifth consecutive year and Kevin Rodden’s baseball team back a fifth time in six years, having won it in 2017.
Holmes’ team (23-6) will open in the Class 2A fastpitch tourney against Dale (34-4) on Thursday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium Complex while Rodden takes on Class A No.1 Canute (28-2) at Dolese Park, both venues in Oklahoma City.
“It’s been an interesting year, but then about everyone can say that,” said Holmes. “There’s been times we’ve played good and other times not so good, but once we got to regionals that was where I thought we played our best ball of the season. Hopefully we’re peaking at the right time going against Dale. We’ll need it.”
Oktaha beat a 24-win Coalgate team out of District 2A-7 that saw two teams, Latta and Stroud, make state, then knocked off 2A-5 champ Howe twice to punch their state ticket. They’re one of two districts to have two teams in the field. Wyandotte, which Oktaha lost to twice to, joins the Tigers as 1-2 finishers out of 2A-6.
Holmes hasn’t let the dust settle since regionals, plugging in tune-up games with 4A regional qualifiers Checotah and on Tuesday, a 6-3 win over Verdigris with only one off day before Thursday’s quarterfinal.
“One thing I’ve kind of figured out about this group is that they’re better when we’re staying in a groove by playing a lot,” she said. “Although we’ve had some ups and downs in spots, we went through a week of rainouts earlier in the year where our worst streak followed, so I didn’t want to have a long lull between regionals and state.”
What she did know is the leadership and offensive factors of her senior group of first baseman Karley Fewel, third baseman Gracie Britten, second baseman Jocelyn Williams and center fielder Jaylie Buress. She has no juniors. Shortstop Ava Scott, left fielder Ryleigh Bacon and catcher Peyton Bryan have all come up in the clutch. The other two starters are sophomores, right fielder Brynn Surmont and pitcher Kira Meaders.
Rodden and company saw a run of four straight fall state appearances derailed last year.
“We’re back where we’re comfortable,” he said Tuesday.
While the Tigers’ record may not show it, they are well-positioned in this field. They played Canute once, losing 2-1. They are 4-1 against everyone else with wins over Dale, Byng, Rattan and even Silo, the team that answered a 7-3 outcome by giving the Tigers their worst loss last week, one that Rodden shrugs off.
“We’re sitting there in the fifth smelling it at 2-0 when they score four and we’re sitting on an arm for the next one,” he said. “I mean, with the back door (to state in the loser’s bracket) we knew we still had a shot and you ask any of the eight coaches at state they’ll tell you like I am, that we could play this one eight times and have eight winners. So it really didn’t matter if you front-doored it on the first day or back-doored it the second day (of regionals).
“If people look at us as an eight seed and think we don’t have a chance, just let them sit back and watch because we’re going to shock the world.”
Jakob Blackwell and Riggin Dearman have been solid on the mound. Blackwell struck out 13 and allowed just one hit in the state-clinching 8-1 win over 10th-ranked Calera. Dearman one-hit Calera in the first round — a team Oktaha lost to 6-5 back on Sept. 18.
In the 2-1 loss against Canute on Aug. 29, both teams got their runs in the first, with Blackwell and Calera’s Keenan Smith throwing shutout ball the rest of the way.
“I promise you they haven’t been seasoned with the schedule we have,” Rodden said. “I feel confident about our chances. I really do.”
