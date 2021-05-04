Larry Callison, who coached at five area schools over a 40-year career, was one of four selected for induction into the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, it was announced Tuesday.
Callison had stints at Gore (1977-85), Vian (1997-99) Eufaula (2001-03, 2006-09), Boynton-Moton (2003-05) and Sequoyah (2013-19). He won state titles at Sequoyah with the girls program in 2015, 2017 and 2018 to go with a boys title at Ketchum in 1995. He previously was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association and Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association halls.
Joining him is Dan Hays (Northwestern Oklahoma, Oklahoma Christian), holder for most wins by a men’s basketball coach at a four-year Oklahoma college, David Page, who coached at Blackwell, Yale and Pawnee, winning five titles at the latter two, Bob Weckstein, who won six titles at Frontier, and Ray West (multiple schools including 25 years at Okarche).
