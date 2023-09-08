A battle of No. 1 teams turned into a game of keep-away.
And it was Class 5A No. 1 Midwest City Carl Albert that was the schoolyard bully, giving Class 6A-II No. 1 Muskogee a black eye by way of a 43-20 win Friday night at Rougher Village.
The Titans did their best to keep the ball away from Muskogee — and it worked. Carl Albert chewed up the clock, running a patient offense and not snapping until the play clock was close to expiring. The result was the Roughers running only 20 plays in the first half as the Titans bolted out to a 21-7 lead at intermission.
“We couldn’t make a stop when we needed to,” Muskogee coach Travis Hill said. “They had a good game plan. They’re a good football team and we did not do some things very well tonight, and so they were able to take advantage of it.”
The Titans also effectively used its run-heavy offense to set up the pass, scorching the Rougher secondary. Carl Albert ran the ball 35 times for just 110 yards, but had 300 passing yards on 19 attempts.
“We have inconsistancies on both sides of the football,” Hill said. “We’ve got to find a way, if we’re gonna be a great football team, to get rid of the inconsistencies and that’s my job.”
The Titans had an answer for every Rougher big play, causing three turnovers while not turning the ball over themselves.
“Bottom line is, we had three turnovers, they had zero,” Hill said. “There’s your three-touchdown (difference). They made plays and we didn’t, and that’s all that’s about.”
Carl Albert (3-0) took the opening drive and marched down the field 70 yards on nine plays to open up a 7-0 lead. The Titans made it 14-0 early in the second quarter on a 53-yard pass from Kevin Sperry to Trystan Haynes.
Needing a spark, Muskogee answered back. The Roughers turned a busted play into a big gain to key the drive. After a shotgun snapped sailed over quarterback Jamarian Ficklin’s head, Ficklin retrieved it, made some nifty moves, and launched it downfield to Kayden McGee for a 19-yard gain. Two plays later, Israel Martin cut the deficit to 14-7.
However, the Titans had their own answer, going 54 yards on 10 plays, capped by a 1-yard plunge by Sperry. Both of Carl Albert’s touchdowns in the second quarter came on third down.
“We’ve had third down problems (in our first two games), so why were we not going to have third-down problems tonight?” Hill said. “I thought we played defense first and second down, but it’s not a three-down game.”
The Roughers were led by Ficklin, who finished 14-of-22 for 220 yards with one interception. McGee had six catches for 89 yards.
Muskogee fell to 2-1 and has a bye next week, which Hill said the team will use to its advantage.
“Our kids are not going to be satisfied with this, and they’re not going to be happy, and I think they’re smart enough to know how to fix it,” Hill said. “I expect the kids to come back and be exceptional. I can’t imagine anything but that. I’d worry about it if we don’t respond. But we’re gonna respond.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.