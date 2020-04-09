NORMAN -- University of Oklahoma athletics will take a financial hit because of the coronavirus pandemic, but how hard and for how long is uncertain.
OU athletic director Joe Castiglione didn’t want to estimate figures during a nearly hour-long teleconference Thursday, but he is bracing for what’s next.
“At minimum, it’s going to impact us in a noticeable way,” Castiglione said. “Can I put a percentage on that right now? I hesitate to do that because it would just be a guess. I don’t know the rest of the equation. Nor do you, nor does anyone. If I had a crystal ball, we might be closer to quantifying that.
“To say that it’s not going to have any economic impact, that I believe would be grossly naïve.”
Castiglione said OU has accounted for its share of revenue losses from the $375 million the NCAA won’t distribute this year, due to cancellation of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
But effects from the COVID-19 crisis will dig even deeper, with the situation offering little to no precedence for college administrators — even veterans like Castiglione, who was hired in 1998 with a meager athletic budget to work with.
The global 2008 recession and fluctuating energy prices since then have challenged OU since Castiglione’s hire, “but this is way beyond anybody’s imagination,” he said.
That could mean proactive measures are coming.
Louisville became the latest Power 5 school Thursday to cut coaching salaries in order to mitigate the financial road ahead, announcing 10 percent salary reductions for head coaches in football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball in an attempt to slash $15 million from its 2020-21 budget.
“We may be on buses more than teams like,” Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra told reporters. “Incidental meals, just trimming of things we’ve been able to do. Everything is under review right now.”
OU could cut salaries too. Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield makes $3.2 million per year. OU coach Lincoln Riley makes $6.4 million annually.
“Any and everything you could consider as a possibility is on the table,” Castiglione said.
Frugal spending and careful saving figure to guide athletic departments for the foreseeable future.
OU came “very close” to signing a contract with a music act for the originally scheduled April 18 spring game, Castiglione said, but ultimately did not and was spared from having to break a contract.
Castiglione reports 70 percent of OU’s athletic donors or ticketholders planned on renewing their commitment as of Thursday. The school communicates with the other 30 percent as much as possible — even unconventionally, such as having 8,000 donors or former letterwinners join OU football strength coach Bennie Wylie for a Facebook Live virtual workout on Wednesday morning.
Now is the time for energy and creativity, Castiglione reiterated.
Bleak financial forecasts are gaining attention as worries grow over how and when the 2020-21 college football season will be played. Football's huge profits have not only created the sport’s own lavish facilities on U.S. campuses, but have also funded construction of others for non-revenue sports.
If college football is gravely affected by U.S. attempts to blunt the spread of the virus, it would have a far-reaching effect. Castiglione said athletic directors and league commissioners across the country have spoken weekly regarding ways to play college football next season — whether that’s early, on time, or later than usual.
The contingency plans are many and include scenarios with and without fans in the stands, which will make a financial difference.
Under a relatively normal season, football programs’ traditional business partners and sponsors would still be reeling from a tattered economy. U.S. unemployment was just above 10 percent by Thursday’s end.
The goal for now is to minimize losses.
There will be tactics to curb the financial impact at OU, Castiglione said, but the fluidity of the COVID-19 crisis has made forecasting difficult.
“We might take a step that might sound good for a sound byte,” Castiglione said, “but it might fall woefully short of where we need to be. We will announce those steps as we feel it’s appropriate and prudent.”
