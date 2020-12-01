1. Alabama (8-0)
2. Notre Dame (9-0)
3. Clemson (8-1)
4. Ohio State (4-0)
5. Texas A&M (6-1)
6. Florida (7-1)
7. Cincinnati (8-0)
8. Georgia (6-2)
9. Iowa State (7-2)
10. Miami (7-1)
11. Oklahoma (6-2)
12. Indiana (5-1)
13. BYU (9-0)
14. Northwestern (5-1)
15. Oklahoma State (6-2)
16. Wisconsin (2-1)
17. North Carolina (6-3)
18. Coastal Carolina (9-0)
19. Iowa (4-2)
20. USC (3-0)
21. Marshall (7-0)
22. Washington (3-0)
23. Oregon (3-1)
24. Tulsa (5-1)
25. Louisiana (8-1)
CFP rankings
React to this story:
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
78, retired receptionist, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Checotah, OK. No Service planned. You may share online condolences at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
56, Self-employed, passed Sunday, November 29, 2020 Memorial service: 2PM, Thursday, December 3, 2020 @ Boulevard Christian Church, Muskogee Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
78, Toll Booth Attendant, passed away Friday 11/27/2020. Memorial services 10:00AM Friday, 12/04/2020, First Freewill Baptist Church, Fort Gibson. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Daphne Lee Newton, 57, left us November 24, 2020. Her Sacred Farewell, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM, Faith Deliverance Christian Center, Muskogee. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
Most Popular
Articles
- A full plate of blessings: Family set to share Thanksgiving — at a distance — with ex-Rougher
- Checotah man injured in crash
- Hornets fight back, but fall in quarterfinals
- Councilors adopt mandatory mask measures
- Bulldogs avoid scare
- COVID-19 death toll reaches 33 in Muskogee County
- Eufaula moves on; Midway, Warner see seasons end
- Garden of Lights gets upgrade with electronics
- Tahlequah man injured in crash
- COVID-19 numbers continue to climb
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.