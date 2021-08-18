Chesterfield, Va., came rolling into Wednesday’s championship game of the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C., with a full head of steam — thanks to a six-run semifinal rally while trailing 5-1 against Robinson, Texas, on Tuesday night.
They kept that momentum going
For a moment.
A brief moment.
Then Green Country took command, dominating in the fashion they have all tournament long in winning their sixth in as many games and the biggest one, a 9-1 victory that gives the state its first Little League title before a national audience on ESPN.
They finished the tournament outscoring opponents 42-6 with three shutouts.
It was a Muskogee-based team, with three girls from the county, and two others who will head to school at Wagoner when they return — one of those having attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School. Eighty percent of the team and coaches represented Muscogee, Cherokee, Kiowa and Choctaw tribes.
That’s a lot of Sooner-like representation, playing like the college Sooners did in winning a Women’s College World Series title a couple months ago. And the vibe from it for years to come will radiate in the household of team manager Johnny Hutchens, who will get to talk about it many a night with his daughter and standout third baseman and slugger, Juliana Hutchens.
“Just to be able to come out and represent our state the way they did — and they were pretty dominant too — to share it with the entire state, it’s awesome,” said the coach and Fort Gibson native who worked in the oil pipeline business near Williamsport, Pa., home of the baseball Little League World Series, before he wound up back in the area, first coaching baseball at Muskogee and this fall, at Wagoner as a fastpitch assistant.
Some of those nights in Williamsport were spent watching games and talking about making this kind of trip with his daughter, who said in a postgame press conference a mission accomplished hadn’t quite sunk in yet.
“No, not really. It seems like something I dream about at night. It doesn’t seem real at all,” she said.
Virginia scored first in the top half of the second on a throwing error by catcher Kandace Burnett to Hutchens at third, marking only the third time Green Country had trailed at any point in the tournament.
It didn’t take long to mount a response.
In the bottom of the inning, Zoie Griffin and Mileigh Needham drew one-out singles, then Alexis Kierstead singled up the middle, scoring Griffin to tie the game. Taylan Starr singled to right, scoring Needham and Kierstead to put Green Country up for good in what would wind up being a five-run inning.
They would post three more in the third, including a two-run single by Riley Dotson.
Virginia’s best shot at getting back in it was with two on and one out in the fourth. Kierstead ended the threat by charging hard to the foul line to take away a line drive off the bat of Kaylee Hodges for the final out.
Kierstead and Starr, the top two batters in the Green Country lineup, were both 4-for-4, with Starr driving in a team-high three runs. In all, Green Country had 16 hits.
“Our girls did a really good job and making adjustments. Coming around (the order) the second time I felt like the adjustments were there and once we get in a roll, we’re hard to stop,” Johnny Hutchens said.
Griffin threw four innings, allowing all of Virginia’s three hits. Cambri Casey worked the final two innings, striking out two.
Virginia manager Bill Fiege paid tribute to the champs.
“I don’t think we had a hangover from last night, where we couldn’t produce,” he said. “Oklahoma, we knew they were a fantastic team — they’re bigger, faster, stronger, I saw that on tape.
“We only had to win one game. We talked about that with the girls, just go ball and play. … We didn’t play our absolute A-plus game, the kind it would take to beat (them).”
Columbia, Mo., which lost to Green Country 7-0 in the semifinals, beat Robinson, Texas 10-1 for third place.
Due to conditions caused by the pandemic, there was no international brackets this year in either the softball or baseball World Series tournaments.
