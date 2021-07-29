Green Country All-Stars pose with the Southwest Regional championship banner after a 7-5 win on Thursday. They'll advance to the Little League World Series in North Carolina next weekend. Coached by Hayleigh Galvan, players are Taylan Starr, Mileigh Needham, Alexis Kierstead, Julianna Hutchens, Lilly Beverage, Aubree Davis, Zoie Griffin, Cambri Casey, Kandace Burnett, Riley Dotson, Shianne Dill, Ailanee Hicks and Aleigh Tucker.