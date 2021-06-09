Muskogee athletic director Jason Parker announced in a text message to the Phoenix on Wednesday that Diego Zavala has been hired as the Roughers head boys soccer coach.
Zavala, a native of Houston and a former Bacone midfielder in the mid 2010s who served as an assistant under Tim VanEtten last season, was promoted to the job after VanEtten was released from duties.
VanEtten when reached Tuesday, confirmed in a text message he had been let go, saying he was informed "a couple weeks ago."
“I’m not sure what they were thinking. But it will all work out,” he said in a text. "Dr. Parker wanted someone that fit his style, I am guessing."
Parker did not immediately return a call.
VanEtten was hired prior to the 2020 pandemic-shortened season. He had coached previously in Texas. His only full season saw MHS finish 4-9, winning three straight early in the year to capture the Sapulpa tournament, then knocking off Owasso in the season finale, which helped cost the Rams a district title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.